Can you really buy a new type of donut-inspired ‘hole glaze’ lube?

Several tweets on Twitter have gone viral in the last few days, sharing a photo of what looks like a new type of sexual lubricant.

The image depicts a special Krispy Kreme-sponsored variation of K-Y jelly entitled ‘Hole Glaze’. It promises a “warm & sticky doughnut flavor” lubricant.

One tweet has had over 100k likes and thousands of retweets.

It’s prompted plenty of comments.

A similar tweet from last week has also racked up over 30k likes.

Before you get excited though, we need to inform you, it’s untrue: There is no Krispy Kreme K-Y limited edition lubricant.

The fact-checkers at Snopes looked into the matter and quickly found the image to be fake. A message to K-Y prompted a swift “It is fake” reply, with confirmation that the brand does not make any such product.

After Snopes published its article, a Facebook user, Brian Lambeth, came forward and admitted he’d created the (very convincing) fake image back in the summer for National Donut Day. He sent Snopes a link to his original Facebook posting. The image also includes one of his social media handles (‘Dankstick’) in one of the barcodes, as an identifier that it’s his work.

“I wanted to fess up as the creator of the lube image,” he told Snopes. “I made this on National Doughnut day as a joke and posted to my own Facebook page in June this year. I’m from Winston-Salem, NC – the corporate headquarters for Krispy Kreme. I’m exposed to a great deal more of KK’s advertising because of that. Anyway, all in good fun.”

So, we’re sorry to disappoint you, but at the moment, ‘hole glaze’, donut-flavored lubricant is not a thing. However, given how viral it’s proved on Twitter, maybe it should be!

