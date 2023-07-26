Cheyenne Jackson, Jonathan Bennett & other LGBTQ+ stars available on Cameo for under $100

Earlier this week, Cheyenne Jackson nearly broke the internet with a sizzling thirst trap flaunting his gloriously jacked physique. Who knew?!

Those who were able to pry their gaze past the sight of the 48-year-old’s pumped pecs, sculpted abs and vascular arms may have noticed that Jackson actually used his hirsute Ken doll musculature to promote his return to the video messaging website Cameo.

If you are unfamiliar, Cameo allows users to get participating celebrities to record a personalized video message for a fee. You provide all the details of what you want them to say and they have 7 days to complete the video. You are then free to share the clip as you wish.

Celebrities set their rate, so those with deep pockets will need to drop $300 or more to get the likes of Lance Bass, Debra Messing, or Elijah Wood to send a quick selfie video. While fans of Fire Island hunk Conrad Ricamora may need to forgo rent in order to splurge on the $999 he’s asking for one of his visual messages.

Fortunately, not everyone on Cameo will make you break the bank in order to surprise a loved one with a special message from their favorite famous face.

So round up your coins and click through to see some of the fabulous queer celebrities available on Cameo for less than $100 per message right now. Get those orders in quick, though, because we have a feeling their rates might be going up soon 😉…