hey for pay

Cheyenne Jackson, Jonathan Bennett & other LGBTQ+ stars available on Cameo for under $100

By
Cheyenne Jackson, Bruno Alcantara, Jonathan Bennett, Jai Rodriguez

Earlier this week, Cheyenne Jackson nearly broke the internet with a sizzling thirst trap flaunting his gloriously jacked physique. Who knew?!

Those who were able to pry their gaze past the sight of the 48-year-old’s pumped pecs, sculpted abs and vascular arms may have noticed that Jackson actually used his hirsute Ken doll musculature to promote his return to the video messaging website Cameo.

If you are unfamiliar, Cameo allows users to get participating celebrities to record a personalized video message for a fee. You provide all the details of what you want them to say and they have 7 days to complete the video. You are then free to share the clip as you wish.

Celebrities set their rate, so those with deep pockets will need to drop $300 or more to get the likes of Lance Bass, Debra Messing, or Elijah Wood to send a quick selfie video. While fans of Fire Island hunk Conrad Ricamora may need to forgo rent in order to splurge on the $999 he’s asking for one of his visual messages.

Fortunately, not everyone on Cameo will make you break the bank in order to surprise a loved one with a special message from their favorite famous face.

So round up your coins and click through to see some of the fabulous queer celebrities available on Cameo for less than $100 per message right now. Get those orders in quick, though, because we have a feeling their rates might be going up soon 😉…

Cheyenne Jackson

The man, the myth, the legend himself can be all yours – at least in a personal message – for $95.

Jai Rodriguez

The OG Queer Eye hunk will send you a message for $50.

Bruno Alcantara

The RuPaul’s Drag Race Pit Crew king is a packaged deal for $55.

Jonathan Bennett

The Mean Girls heartthrob will send you a fetch clip for $99.

Daniel Newman

Daniel Newman in a blue suit

The bisexual Walking Dead actor is very much alive and well and available for a $60 video greeting.

Esera Tuaolo

Esera Tuaolo

The trailblazing former NFL star and The Voice contestant will record you a note for $50.

Michael Urie

Michael Urie

The Ugly Betty alum and Shrinking star will put a smile on your face with his video message for $50.

Loosey LaDuca

The RuPaul’s Drag Race season 15 queen will let loose for $50.

Kyan Douglas

Kyan Douglas

The former Queer Eye and Rachael Ray grooming guru retired from TV in 2022 but will still record you a video for $50.

Alec Mapa

Alec Mapa

The actor, comedian and host of Squirrel Friends podcast will send you a hilarious message for a demure $69.

Brian Unger

The former Daily Show correspondent and It’s Always Sunny star is available for exactly $56.

Derek Frazier

The fan-favorite housemate from season 23 of Big Brother will spill the tea on Cameo for $50.

Alexis Michelle

The RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 8 stunner will leave you gooped and gagged for $50.

Glenn Scarpelli

The One Day at a Time star will bring all the nostalgia vibes to fans of a certain age for $69.

