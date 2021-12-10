Colton Haynes just made a big announcement

Colton Haynes has announced that he’s releasing a memoir. If it’s anything like the candid essay he wrote for Vulture this week, reflecting on his early days as an aspiring actor in Los Angeles, we can’t wait to read it.

On Instagram, Haynes posted the book’s cover art and further details.

“I still can’t believe this is actually happening. Here’s the cover of my memoir, Miss Memory Lane, out May 31 2022 w/ @atriabooks

“In case ur wondering about the title…It’s something friends have called me for years. It’s painfully accurate lol. I’ve always been addicted to nostalgia, maybe because it lets me retreat into my memories so I can avoid living in the now.

“I’ve spent a lot of my life being seen through the lenses of other people. This book is my self-portrait 🙂

“Of course I’m sitting here crying while I’m typing this lol…not only because I haven’t slept in years…but also because I’m really proud of this book. I’m terrified, but I can’t wait for yall to read it!!! The Pre-order link is in my bio…If I figured out how to do it correctly lol ❤️”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Colton Haynes (@coltonlhaynes)

Related: 6 times Colton Haynes bared his soul & shared his secrets. It’s why we adore him.

Haynes grew up mainly in Kansas, before finding modeling work as a teenager and relocating to Los Angeles to pursue a career as an actor.

In his Vulture piece, he reflected on his early attempts to break into the entertainment industry. This included being asked to perform a nude gay sex scene at one of his first acting classes, being told he had to tone down any mannerisms perceived as “too gay”, and taking up phone sex work to help make money.

Haynes has previously spoken honestly about being in and out of the closet in Hollywood, the challenges out gay actors continue to face, and his battles with addictions.

Atria Books is a subsidiary of Simon and Schuster Publishing. On its website , the 256-page memoir is described as, “A brutally honest and moving memoir of lust, abuse, addiction, stardom, and redemption from Arrow and Teen Wolf actor Colton Haynes … A lyrical and intimate confession, apology, and cautionary tale, Miss Memory Lane is an unforgettable story of dreams deferred and dreams fulfilled; of a family torn apart and rebuilt; and of a man stepping into the light as no one but himself.”

Related: Colton Haynes shares photo he spent years trying to get wiped from internet