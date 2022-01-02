Colton Underwood’s Tinder tour, a champagne shower, & Grandma’s first gay bar

Finish nailing down your resolutions for the new year, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:
Brian Jordan Alvarez made a scene.
@brianjordanalvarez##fyp
Eli McCann‘s husband made some pretty good points.
@eliwmccann#gay #husband
A gay grandma recounted her first gay bar.
@cgf1717#gaygrandmas #gaybar#leatherbar#gayfamily
The Andrew Christian trophy boys drank champagne.
@theandrewchristianDon’t waste it! 🍾 ##andrewchristian ##trophyboy ##gay ##champagne ##champagneshower
Johnny showed off his kilt.
@johnny_thealchemist2022 here we go ##meninkilts ##kilttok ##kilt ##oregoncoast ##pnw
Jesus Diaz got close to his boyfriend.
@pikachufit17Annoying my boyfriend PART 2 @moralez92 😂 ##Gay ##Gayfyp ##Gayguys ##Boyfriend ##Lgbt ##Gaycouples ##gaycomedy ##gaycommunity
Colton Underwood‘s grandma swiped left.
@coltonunderwood7nana does tinder. ##WhatWouldPopTartsDo ##food ##friends ##nana
Betty White‘s legacy lived on.
@trippykk1##BettyWhite ##autographs ##2001
Kayles Soto got a great gift.
@kaylessotoHE SO CUTE OMG 🥺😂😂#gay #lgbt🌈 #gayboy #viral #fyp
And Andy Cohen lost it.
@kimvandrillasayonara sucker! #newyear #andycohen
2 Comments
ShiningSex
Can we stop hearing about the lame, loser Colton?
MISTERJETT
can you just ignore it and move on?