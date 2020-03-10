Is there a cost to cancel culture?

For a community that has long been oppressed and silenced, us queer people need to make sure we continue to use our voices to assert our right for equality anytime it’s challenged or ignored. Companies like Chick-fil-A and eHarmony have felt the public backlash when they were unwilling to acknowledge or quickly ammend their contributions of inequity to LGBTQ+ people.

Calling out any discrimination is a must, but is cancelling entire companies and public figures who misstep an even more effective strategy to let the larger society know what is no longer tolerable? Even more importantly, are there any overlooked costs to the community and it’s people doing the cancelling?

Check out my latest video where I explore “Queer Cancel Culture” and the responses that can either maintain or help heal trauma both community wide and individually.

Watch: