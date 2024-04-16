Courtney Love pops off on Madonna (& Taylor Swift & Beyoncé) & suddenly it’s 1995 all over again

In a new interview with The Evening Standard, Courtney Love shared her unvarnished thoughts about some of the biggest female pop stars of our time and, let’s just say, shots were fired. And Gay
First, here’s a quick recap of what the 59-year-old rocker said…
On Taylor Swift:
Taylor is not important. She might be a safe space for girls, and she’s probably the Madonna of now, but she’s not interesting as an artist.
On Madonna:
I don’t like her and she doesn’t like me. I loved Desperately Seeking Susan, but for the city of New York as much as her.
On Lana Del Rey:
I haven’t liked Lana since she covered a John Denver song, and I think she should really take seven years off. Up until “Take Me Home Country Roads” I thought she was great. When I was recording my new album, I had to stop listening to her as she was influencing me too much.
On Beyoncé:
I like the idea of Beyoncé doing a country record because it’s about Black women going into spaces where previously only white women have been allowed, not that I like it much. As a concept, I love it. I just don’t like her music.
Somewhat ironically, Love, who’s been living in London since 2019, made the digs while promoting her new eight-part radio series, Courtney Love’s Women, now out on BBC Radio 6 Music and BBC Sounds.
“I am completely disagreeable and I’m never going to apologize for that,” she added during the interview. “I always wanted to be known as a bitch. Being liked was never my thing.”
Now, onto the responses…
While Swifties and members of the BeyHive have come out swinging, it’s Madonna’s rabid fanbase who seem to be the most triggered by Love’s latest attacks on their queen.
As you may recall, the two have a decades-long rivalry that dates back to the 1995 MTV VMAs when the Hole singer crashed the Material Girl’s interview with Kurt Loder.
The moment resulted in Madonna’s now-iconic quip: “Courtney Love is in dire need of attention right now.” 💅
Nearly 30 years later, Courtney Love is still, it seems, in dire need of attention. And she’s certainly getting it.
Here’s how people have been reacting to her comments…
But, per usual, for every one person who is upset over Love’s words, there seems to be another one who agrees with her.
Here’s what her defenders are saying…
What do you think of Love’s remarks? And will you be tuning into Courtney Love’s Women? Sound off in the comments below…
monty clift
I’m surprised that she could ever like that pudge of nepotism, Lana Drone Rey. Her voice is like Belsomra. Though she’s right about everything else.
Grrrowler
“Being liked was never my thing.” Give yourself a gold star Courtney. You’ve definitely achieved that goal.
The most surprising thing about this article is that Courtney is still alive. I haven’t thought about her since Kurt Cobain died 30 years ago.
Eternal.Cowboy
I love Courtney Love, I don’t always agree with here but I absolutely appreciate her. And Live Through This is still one of the greatest albums ever made.
MikeM
I agree. Each of the women she criticized are huge stars. They should absorb criticism and move on. I don’t get the sense that Courtney was saying anything about them personally.
abfab
Another mess (not you monty).
