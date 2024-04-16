Courtney Love pops off on Madonna (& Taylor Swift & Beyoncé) & suddenly it’s 1995 all over again

In a new interview with The Evening Standard, Courtney Love shared her unvarnished thoughts about some of the biggest female pop stars of our time and, let’s just say, shots were fired. And Gay Twitter X™ has responded accordingly.

First, here’s a quick recap of what the 59-year-old rocker said…

On Taylor Swift:

Taylor is not important. She might be a safe space for girls, and she’s probably the Madonna of now, but she’s not interesting as an artist.

On Madonna:

I don’t like her and she doesn’t like me. I loved Desperately Seeking Susan, but for the city of New York as much as her.

On Lana Del Rey:

I haven’t liked Lana since she covered a John Denver song, and I think she should really take seven years off. Up until “Take Me Home Country Roads” I thought she was great. When I was recording my new album, I had to stop listening to her as she was influencing me too much.

On Beyoncé:

I like the idea of Beyoncé doing a country record because it’s about Black women going into spaces where previously only white women have been allowed, not that I like it much. As a concept, I love it. I just don’t like her music.

Somewhat ironically, Love, who’s been living in London since 2019, made the digs while promoting her new eight-part radio series, Courtney Love’s Women, now out on BBC Radio 6 Music and BBC Sounds.

“I am completely disagreeable and I’m never going to apologize for that,” she added during the interview. “I always wanted to be known as a bitch. Being liked was never my thing.”

Now, onto the responses…

While Swifties and members of the BeyHive have come out swinging, it’s Madonna’s rabid fanbase who seem to be the most triggered by Love’s latest attacks on their queen.

As you may recall, the two have a decades-long rivalry that dates back to the 1995 MTV VMAs when the Hole singer crashed the Material Girl’s interview with Kurt Loder.

The moment resulted in Madonna’s now-iconic quip: “Courtney Love is in dire need of attention right now.” 💅

in 1995, during the MTV VMAs Madonna had a shady encounter with Courtney Love.



Courtney was throwing makeup compacts at Madonna who asked MTV to not invite her to sit down during her interview. pic.twitter.com/CNjMYqdJj8 — popculture (@notgwendalupe) April 16, 2024

Nearly 30 years later, Courtney Love is still, it seems, in dire need of attention. And she’s certainly getting it.

Here’s how people have been reacting to her comments…

Watching Courtney Love get her ass dragged by Beyoncé, Taylor, Lana & Madonna stans all on a Monday pic.twitter.com/JjVQFCd3o5 — ? (@heyjaeee) April 15, 2024

Courtney love is the most unserious person on the planet that can say Taylor is on the same level of Madonna and also not important at the same time — cometinthesky (@comet5inthe5ky) April 16, 2024

Courtney Love in recent interview: "i don't like Madonna and she doesn't like me"



Also Courtney Cox on IG: pic.twitter.com/Bwqg7AnXI7 — Madonna Daily ? (@madonnaxdaily) April 16, 2024

I'm watching them discuss Courtney Love on the local news. She doesn't like Beyoncé, Lana De Rey, Madonna and says Taylor Swift, "doesn't matter". That's some fancy kind of sisterhood, there, girl.? — Brown Eyed Susan (@smc429) April 16, 2024

Everyday I understand why Madonna was so annoyed by Courtney Love on the red carpet. — ? cowboy lilly (@dild0sNcupcakes) April 15, 2024

No one:

Courtney Love on one random April day to Madonna, Lana del Rey, Beyoncé, and Taylor Swift: pic.twitter.com/jbTHoODcEQ — maya || currently listening to COWBOY CARTER (@skyguygeneral) April 15, 2024

Does Courtney Love ever have anything positive to say about other women in music? — ? miguel ? (@miguel4congress) April 16, 2024

Blur bombing at Coachella, OJ dying, the youth turning on Courtney Love, Puffy’s fall… lots of endings for 1994’s heroes and villains.



If you were inclined to enjoy astrology, you might note that a single Saturn cycle takes about 30 years to complete. — Andrew (@andrewluecke) April 16, 2024

But, per usual, for every one person who is upset over Love’s words, there seems to be another one who agrees with her.

Here’s what her defenders are saying…

https://twitter.com/arod_twit/status/1780241164974555594

I'm laughing at people being shocked that Courtney Love is hating on other female artists. Welcome to 1992!!! Homegirl has been a hater since the 90s. pic.twitter.com/6viqH2LGme — Brittany Thee Suzanne Watson Stan?? (@Britta319) April 15, 2024

Courtney Love trending for shit talking Taylor Swift is exactly what we needed. — Niko Stratis (@nikostratis) April 16, 2024

Courtney Love is a legend. The end. pic.twitter.com/t2GXDIBps2 — Brand Story Strategist | She/Her ?? (@gillianography) April 16, 2024

For the past 30 years, long before “stan culture” existed, Courtney Love has been the object of obsession for mentally unstable losers who insist she killed her husband. You lame bitches could never even begin to perturb her! — beef heiress (@rebirthcanal) April 16, 2024

The way people say Courtney Love is irrelevant yet everything she says makes the news and she made more than one of the best albums of all time with her band pic.twitter.com/GD8o90LSYP — cameron vincent? (@camer0nvincent) April 16, 2024

people mad at Courtney Love like it's the 90s again we are SO back — joanie (@laracroftbarbie) April 16, 2024

courtney love in 1997 promoting respect and acceptance for all people, “whether you’re gay, or straight, or insane… or irish!” ???pic.twitter.com/YmDCPnyTPp — ig: @shereenshafi (@shereeny) April 15, 2024

What do you think of Love’s remarks? And will you be tuning into Courtney Love’s Women? Sound off in the comments below…