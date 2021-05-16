Courtroom death drop, red light dance party & a pantless handstand

Because you can only watch Joshua Bassett casually thirsting over Harry Styles so many times, here are some gems from TikTok to keep you going:

The defendant death dropped for an appeal.

Nathan Tsuji removed his pants with no hands.

A California plate sent a strong message.

A trend to “normalize extremely straight guys being friends with extremely gay guys” kicked off.

Earl & Sean shared their love story.

Brandon’s husband stayed alert.

This server decided who was the top.

Alex Davenport showed the effects of testosterone.

Teacher Robi addressed the class.

And Bryan the Diamond gave the red light a show.