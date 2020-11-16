‘Crown’ star Freddie Fox says actors with sexually “rounded experience” have an advantage

31-year-old actor Freddie Fox, who currently is enjoying the spotlight thanks to his role in Season 4 of The Crown, has gotten candid regarding his thoughts on sexuality in show business, and how coming out as queer can affect a performer’s career.

“I’m very interested in how the world is changing and how perceptions are changing,” Fox told The Telegraph. “If you look at someone like Rupert Everett, he would say that talking about his sexuality really altered the course of his career. I think being able to say that you have a more rounded experience as a human being, whether it be through sexuality, or whatever, is now perceived as a real advantage.”

In the same interview, Fox commented on the evolution of heroism in films. “Heroes used to look and sound a certain way which was, you know, muscular, white and male,” he said. “Heroes now are totally different, whether it be gender or sexuality, appearance, disability.” He added that he also sees an opening for non-heterosexual actors becoming leading men.

Related: British Actor Freddie Fox Can See Himself Falling In Love With A Man

For the record, Rupert Everett has said coming out did severe damage to his career. It’s also worth noting, for the sake of context to Fox’s comments, that Everett identifies as both gay and bisexual, using the terms somewhat interchangeably.

As for Fox himself, the actor plays coy when it comes to his own sexuality. “I’ve had girlfriends, but I wouldn’t wish to say ‘I am this or I am that,’ because at some time in my life I might fall in love with a man,” the actor said in a 2015 interview.