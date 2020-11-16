‘Crown’ star Freddie Fox says actors with sexually “rounded experience” have an advantage

31-year-old actor Freddie Fox, who currently is enjoying the spotlight thanks to his role in Season 4 of The Crown, has gotten candid regarding his thoughts on sexuality in show business, and how coming out as queer can affect a performer’s career.
“I’m very interested in how the world is changing and how perceptions are changing,” Fox told The Telegraph. “If you look at someone like Rupert Everett, he would say that talking about his sexuality really altered the course of his career. I think being able to say that you have a more rounded experience as a human being, whether it be through sexuality, or whatever, is now perceived as a real advantage.”
In the same interview, Fox commented on the evolution of heroism in films. “Heroes used to look and sound a certain way which was, you know, muscular, white and male,” he said. “Heroes now are totally different, whether it be gender or sexuality, appearance, disability.” He added that he also sees an opening for non-heterosexual actors becoming leading men.
For the record, Rupert Everett has said coming out did severe damage to his career. It’s also worth noting, for the sake of context to Fox’s comments, that Everett identifies as both gay and bisexual, using the terms somewhat interchangeably.
As for Fox himself, the actor plays coy when it comes to his own sexuality. “I’ve had girlfriends, but I wouldn’t wish to say ‘I am this or I am that,’ because at some time in my life I might fall in love with a man,” the actor said in a 2015 interview.
Rupert always struck me as very bitter over his coming out story and how it did in fact seem to negatively impact his career. But I think a large part of that is just because of the time period he came out in and where the world was on social issues at that time. If he had come out later on in his career it may have gone much better for him than it did, but unfortunately someone always has to be first and do it when it’s not considered “cool”
I definitely get why he’s bitter. Rupert was in his prime look-wise when he “came out”. And he was very dependent on being the handsome, charming Brit who ladies fantasized about. If Rupert that waited till he aged out of “handsome leading man” roles then maybe his career wouldn’t have suffered as much. Perhaps if he had pulled a Brando and confessed that he wasn’t necessarily “straight” but said he was still really into chicks and he had no public substantial, long-term same sex relationships then maybe his career wouldn’t have suffered quite as much. Even today, if you are a guy who’s dependent on your sex appeal and/or your appeal to bro-like “straight” guys then it’s going to damage and limit your career potential to come out as “gay” or make it clear that you’re really into sex and really about same-sex commitments. If you’re trying to be a leading man in big projects it will still hurt you. “Queers” in the entertainment industry are still forced to play a very calculated game.
Probably most of Hollywood is “queer” in some way. And even a great percentage of dudes in the entertainment industry who are gay-identifying are not genuinely inherently homosexual throughout their lives or are not completely on the homo end of the romantic, sexual, affection, emotional investment, commitment spectrum. So, the obsession with the identities of public figures and wanting “gay” actors to play “gay” roles needs to die.
However, his perspective is a bit misguided. He’s still a white, “masculine” guy who presents himself as more “open-minded” than someone who is full-on into his sex. That’s a different type of “queer” and it entails different struggles. And that’s something he needs to acknowledge. An actor revealing that he’s not 100% hetero and straight identifying is not gonna hurt him that much any longer, at least if he’s not trying a leading man in major films. However, attaching yourself to “gay” can still do a lot of harm to a guy’s career, especially if he’s dependent on his looks and sex appeal. While having legit longterm relationships with your sex limits you, revealing that you’re homo limits you, making it clear that you have overall same-sex preferences and relationship ambitions does limit your appeal to a lot of males and women. And that’s something Hollywood is very aware of. His comments are overall decent and well-meaning, but there are still blind spots.
another jerk talking out of both sides of his mouth.