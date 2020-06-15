Daily Dose: Road trips are a drag

Welcome to Queerty’s latest entry in our series, Queerantined: Daily Dose. Every weekday as long as the COVID-19 pandemic has us under quarantine, we’ll release a suggested bit of gloriously queer entertainment designed to keep you from getting stir crazy in the house. Each weekend, we will also suggest a binge-able title to keep you extra engaged.

The Comforting: To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything, Julie Newmar

Anyone else craving a bit of comfort food at this point in the pandemic? Does the stress cry out for a vacation?

We feel you. With that in mind, we offer up a suggestion that manages to offer viewers some comfort food of sorts, as well as a bit of a road trip vacation. To Wong Foo casts three 90s action stars–Patrick Swayze, Wesley Snipes and John Leguizamo–as three drag queens on the road to a nationwide pageant. When their oh-so-fabulous convertible breaks down in a remote midwestern town temporarily stranding them, the three opt to give the residents there a makeover–and a lesson or two in self-love.

Though it features an admittedly thin premise, To Wong Foo keeps the laughs coming, courtesy of its three leading men…as leading ladies. In particular, Leguizamo is irrepressible as the feisty Chi Chi Rodriguez. A dynamic supporting cast also helps, including Stockard Channing, Blythe Danner, Beth Grant, Chris Penn and Arliss Howard. Light, silly and very funny, To Wong Foo feels just like the movie we need right now.

Streams on Netflix, Amazon, YouTube, iTunes & VUDU.