Daily Dose: Sometimes young love is more than it seems…

Queerantined: Daily Dose

The Romance-ish: Lazy Eye

Remember those “I’ll never forget that summer” stories about young romance? Us too. Lazy Eye, writer/director certainly does; this gay romance plays like something of a sequel. Believe it or not, that adds to the power of the film.

Lazy Eye follows Dean (Lucas Near-Verbrugghe) a middle-aged graphic designer who crosses paths with Alex, (Aaron Costa Ganis), a man with whom he had a summer fling 15 years before. When the pair decide to spend a long weekend together in Joshua Tree, sparks fly. Both men begin to wonder if they’d missed out on true love. Secrets come to light, insecurities get laid bare, and both men end up facing deeper questions about themselves than they’d ever expected.

Directed with tenderness by Kirkman, and featuring epic photography from cinematographer Gabe Mayhan, Lazy Eye scrutinizes its characters far more than the average film. It helps too that Near-Verbrugghe and Costa Ganis both give committed performances and have a chemistry that makes them both ideal partners for romance and sparring. We’ll not give away the movie’s twists here, other than to say they feel more akin to real-life than a conventional screenplay. As a story both sexually and emotionally raw, Lazy Eye does what the greatest of movies can: it makes us think more about our own life choices, and reminds us that hindsight is not always 20/20.

Streams on Tubi, Amazon, YouTube, iTunes & VUDU.