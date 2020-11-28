Dan Levy & Aubrey Plaza on surviving holiday crazy in ‘Happiest Season’

What a treat to get to meet Aubrey Plaza and Dan Levy and their dogs at the same time.

Said pooches do not appear in our interview, however; both were curled at the feet of their owners. Rather, we wanted to concentrate on two actors we admire.

Levy, of course has become a cultural icon thanks to his role as David in the popular sitcom Schitt’s Creek. Earlier this year, he became the first person in history to win Emmys for writing, directing and acting all in the same night. Plaza, our readers will know from her role on the sitcom Parks & Recreation, as well as in the indie film Ingrid Goes West and the recent Child’s Play remake. We scored time with the two actors to discuss their latest project, the holiday comedy Happiest Season, which comes to Hulu November 25.

Happiest Season casts Kristen Stewart as Abby, the doting girlfriend of Harper (Mackenzie Davis). When the two decide to get engaged, Harper invites Abby to spend the Christmas holidays with her family. There’s just one problem: Harper isn’t out to her perfectionist family. Things get even more awkward when Harper’s Dad (Victor Garber) announces some new political ambitions, while her mom (Mary Steenburgen) plots to reunite Harper with her high school boyfriend. By the time Abby’s best friend John (Dan Levy) and her secret high school girlfriend (Aubrey Plaza) arrive on the scene, is there any hope of preventing the holidays from derailing into chaos? Alison Brie, Mary Holland and Ana Gasteyer also star, while openly gay actress/writer/director Clea DuVall helms the project.

Happiest Season streams on Hulu November 25.

