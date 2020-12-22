Dan Levy made a socially responsible gift list, and here are some of his best picks

Looking for a fun gift that does not contribute to the dominance of the cisgender heteropatriarchy?

Shop with a clear conscience with the help of Schitt’s Creek star Dan Levy, who most recently had had a fabulous star turn in “Happiest Season,” collaborated with Etsy to curate a list of holiday gifts, all from small-merchant, socially responsible businesses owned by people of color or people who identify as gay, trans, or non-binary.

Levy, who is Jewish, included fun ideas for the Christmas/Hanukkah gift-giving season. Although there are no Rose Apothecary moisturizing creams on the list (the Rose Apothecary brand from Schitt’s Creek is owned by Beekman 1802, much too big for Etsy), the Rose Apothecary spirit shines brightly throughout the list of cute stuff.

We picked some of our favorites and for your convenience posted them below.

Daydream Pet Bed ($350-490)

Custom-made by hand with real wood, this lovely bed comes in two sizes. You must provide the dog.

Set of 16 handmade soap bars, $32.30

Made with very skin-friendly macadamia nut oil, these delicious soaps come in many scents, including turmeric-grapefruit, Moringa-lemongrass, and activated charcoal.

Organic tatsoi gardening kit, $47.99

The next trend in greens: kale is over! Everyone on the left coast is going to start eating tatsoi, an Asian leafy vegetable that is similar to bok choy. When eaten raw, it is a great replacement for spinach. Tatsoi hasn’t hit mainstream market shelves in the U.S. yet, but it is easy to grow indoors without much natural light. (Grow lights definitely help!) This kit comes with the seeds, the planter, the soil, everything, and you can cut some leaves to eat while the plant continues to grow.

Queer Magic t-shirt, $29.95

Of course, gay people have magic powers. That’s how we got the nickname “fairies.” Queer Magic hats and mugs also for sale.

Baby Record Book for families with same-gender parents, $28.10

Is there a baby on the way for your family or your friends? This baby book is specially designed for families that have two mommies, or two daddies, or parents that don’t identify with binary labels. It’s a great way to chronicle the wonderful milestones during the baby’s first year in the family.