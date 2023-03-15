Did billionaire media mogul David Geffen marry this hunky male model over the weekend?

David Geffen (Photo: Shutterstock)

Rumors are circulating that multi-billionaire media mogul, David Geffen, 80, has married male model Donovan Michaels, 30.

Geffen posted a photo of himself with Michael last December. They sat next to each other on a boat. Geffen captioned the photo, “Merry Christmas indeed!” However, the image didn’t stay up long and was deleted within hours.

Yesterday, former Fox News reporter Roger Friedman posted on his Showbiz411 blog that he’d heard the two men tied the knot over the weekend.

He claims the small ceremony in Beverly Hills was attended by just two couples. Friedman’s brief story was later reposted to the Drudge Report.

Neither Geffen nor Michaels has made any comment on their social media pages. Geffen’s Instagram is private and Michaels hasn’t posted anything to his Instagram or Twitter in several months. However, that hasn’t stopped people from beginning to talk about it online.

Liza Minnelli has outlived David Geffen’s bachelorhood. The 80-yr-old billionaire mogul has wed male model Donovan Michaels, who is 30. — LizaMinnelliOutlives (@LiZaOutlives) March 15, 2023

Well Damn, Go David Geffen! May you two live happily ever after #davidgeffen #Donovanmichaels pic.twitter.com/Ugq61qWKng — Rob Redding (@RobRedding) March 14, 2023

According to Forbes, Geffen is worth $7.7 billion. He founded the record labels Asylum Records, Geffen Records and DGC Records, as well as the film studio DreamWorks. He is just as well known for his philanthropy, donating hundreds of millions to charitable causes and the arts over the decades.

