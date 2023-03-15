Did billionaire media mogul David Geffen marry this hunky male model over the weekend?

Rumors are circulating that multi-billionaire media mogul, David Geffen, 80, has married male model Donovan Michaels, 30.
Geffen posted a photo of himself with Michael last December. They sat next to each other on a boat. Geffen captioned the photo, “Merry Christmas indeed!” However, the image didn’t stay up long and was deleted within hours.
Yesterday, former Fox News reporter Roger Friedman posted on his Showbiz411 blog that he’d heard the two men tied the knot over the weekend.
He claims the small ceremony in Beverly Hills was attended by just two couples. Friedman’s brief story was later reposted to the Drudge Report.
Neither Geffen nor Michaels has made any comment on their social media pages. Geffen’s Instagram is private and Michaels hasn’t posted anything to his Instagram or Twitter in several months. However, that hasn’t stopped people from beginning to talk about it online.
Queerty has reached out to both men for comment. We’ll update this post if we hear back.
According to Forbes, Geffen is worth $7.7 billion. He founded the record labels Asylum Records, Geffen Records and DGC Records, as well as the film studio DreamWorks. He is just as well known for his philanthropy, donating hundreds of millions to charitable causes and the arts over the decades.
Check out some more images of Donovan Michaels below…
17 Comments
greekboy
I’d like to see their prenup!
lykeitiz
“model”
richybruce
lol
Kangol2
David Geffen picked a real beauty this time. Donovan Michaels found the billionaire of his dreams, prenup or not. May they have a happy marriage!
Mark Smith
Geffen’s loaded and his new spouse is gorgeous. Hey, we all use what we’ve got. Good on them both!
mossolbtraf
Well, well, well … the real life Beverley and Benji. Seriously though, if they’re happy nobody else’s opinion matters.
abfab
I’m still aghast about Cher’s latest liasons…kidding!
Jimmy T
Ah, I remember the good old days, when I was cruising the streets off Robertson and Melrose in West Hollywood back in the70’s, and pass Geffen sitting on the hood of his parked vintage Rolls Royce, waiting to snag his evening entertainment.
abfab
I like that.
Laura Nyro broke his heart into a million little pieces back then. Geffin’s instagram pages are incredible esp if you love sailing the seven seas in sheer luxury. I’m happy for the both of them.
Geffin’s bio and the Documentary on his career are extraordiany. Try to see.
abfab
Geffen
richybruce
I wasn’t born gorgeous nor am I rich. Am I bitter? You bet your escort ass I am.
gregg2010
Well, 30 goes into 80 easier than 80 goes into 30.
abfab
Rim shot. Ew, was that a double entendre?
Harley
Except that 80 if definitely going into 30….over and over and over.
banditboy
And if you believe this is anything more than an 80 year old looking for sex and companionship and a 30 yer old looking for money and security, I have a bridge in Brooklyn for sale.
bachy
I thought Geffen was still married to Keanu Reeves!
SDR94103
david geffen is 80 years old with a ton of money. the so called “model”. LOL