Disgraced antigay activist Josh Duggar’s horrible day could not be going any worse

Antigay activist, former reality star and admitted molester Josh Duggar has been arrested and is being held without bond in an Arkansas jail.

A representative for the U.S. Marshals Service confirmed that the former star of 19 Kids and Counting was arrested by Homeland Security on Thursday, April 29.

The rep did not share the reason for his arrest, and online jail records do not indicate the charges, reports People.

And with Duggar, it’s really anyone’s guess.

The last we heard of him in June 2020, the Arkansas Supreme Court had declined to review a lower court’s ruling dismissing his lawsuit against police for releasing his criminal records pertaining to that time he molested two of his sisters in their sleep.

In 2015, the celebrity gossip rag In Touch reported that, in 2006, Josh fondled several young girls, including two of his own sisters, while they slept. Not only that, but his parents, Jim Bob and Michelle, knew about it and tried to cover it up.

At the time the story broke, the Duggars were at the peak of their popularity with the hit TLC reality series 19 Kids and Counting, which chronicled daily life in their extremely antigay Baptist household.

Afterwards, Josh admitted to the molestations but insisted that God had forgiven him. Then he checked into a sex rehab clinic. But not before losing his cushy job as at the antigay hate group Family Research Council.

TLC canceled the Duggars’ show, and Josh quickly filed two lawsuits: one against In Touch for outing him as a child molester, and one against police in Springdale and Washington counties for invasion of privacy after they released his criminal records after receiving a Freedom of Information Act.

In 2017, a judge threw out his lawsuit against In Touch, noting that the First Amendment protected the magazine because the information it published was factual.

Then in 2018, a different judge threw out his lawsuit against Springdale and Washington counties, noting that state law does not prohibit the release of a person’s criminal records, even if they were a juvenile at the time of the offense.

The judge also questioned why Josh was complaining about invasion of privacy when he and his family had been the subjects of a reality show for years and years.

Back in 2013, Duggar took a job with the vehemently anti-gay Family Research Council, an organization that has “spent decades attacking same-sex couples and their families, as well as the families of LGBT young people,” according to GLAAD.

His arrest comes shortly after his wife, Anna, announced the couple are expecting their seventh child.