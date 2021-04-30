BREAKING: Josh Duggar’s cause of arrest revealed to be child pornography

Details have emerged in the arrest of reality TV star Josh Duggar: sources reveal that authorities have charged him with possession of child pornography.
“According to court documents, Joshua James Duggar, 33, allegedly used the internet to download child sexual abuse material,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Western District of Arkansas said in a statement. “Duggar allegedly possessed this material, some of which depicts the sexual abuse of children under the age of 12, in May 2019.”
The former star of 19 Kids and Counting was arrested by Homeland Security on Thursday, April 29.
Us Weekly reports that Duggar has pled not guilty to the charges, and is being held without bond. His trial will begin July 6. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison.
Allegations of sexual misconduct with minors first surfaced around Duggar in 2015. Reports said that in 2006, Josh fondled several young girls, including two of his sisters. The same report claimed his parent Jim Bob and Michelle, attempted to cover it up. Duggar later admitted to the molestations but claimed God had forgiven him. He also claimed to have God’s forgiveness after he was caught cheating on his wife, Anna.
In the wake of the admission, network TLC canceled Duggar’s show 19 Kids and Counting. Duggar also lost his job with the Family Research Council. Throughout the show’s run, and through his work with the anti-gay Family Research Council, Duggar had denounced the “homosexual lifestyle” and voiced opposition to LGBTQ rights.
The news comes just after Anna Duggar announced the couple is expecting their seventh child together.
7 Comments
BaltoSteve
Count down to weepy “I have failed you” speech to wife and family coming to a news program near you. Except for Fox News, Hillary’s Emails dontchaknow!
WSnyder
The Right will ignore the truth that nearly all pedophiles and child molesters are Heterosexual men, mostly white and homophobic.
The GOP in numerous states are wasting time with anti-Trans laws relating to sports, locker-rooms, dressing rooms and bathrooms while the fact of the matter is that teens face more danger from the Coaches and school staff and adults with authority positions than they do other teens. [Not to mention Priests and GOP Congressmen].
Cam
If you dig into the origional story, when the parents first found out about him molesting the girls, the father took him to two of his friends to talk to.
BOTH of those men have now had charges of child assault or child pornography against them and one is in prison.
Child molesters tend to be in contact with other child molesters to share information. What are the chances that the father just happened to know two child sexual predators and just HAPPENED to take his son to them to discuss things after the son had molested young girls?
The father and perhaps the mother are most likely child predators and Josh is following in the family footsteps.
radiooutmike
Good Christ. Fondled underage girls. Cheated on his wife. Now up for downloading child porn? And a 7th kid to boot?
Yet, somehow, we’re the problem?
jackmister
Filed under: Xstain Love.
Fahd
It seems that sometimes when you turn it over to Jesus, He still might let you mess things up big time. I hope someone with more sense is looking out for his children. I suppose I believe that after he takes responsibility and after prison, like anyone else he will deserve help in building a new life,
but he needs to remain away from all children, including his own (at least until they’re into adulthood.)
Cam
I wouldn’t let the kids near their grandparents either. A lot of molesters were molested themselves.