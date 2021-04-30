BREAKING: Josh Duggar’s cause of arrest revealed to be child pornography

Details have emerged in the arrest of reality TV star Josh Duggar: sources reveal that authorities have charged him with possession of child pornography.

“According to court documents, Joshua James Duggar, 33, allegedly used the internet to download child sexual abuse material,” the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Western District of Arkansas said in a statement. “Duggar allegedly possessed this material, some of which depicts the sexual abuse of children under the age of 12, in May 2019.”

The former star of 19 Kids and Counting was arrested by Homeland Security on Thursday, April 29.

Us Weekly reports that Duggar has pled not guilty to the charges, and is being held without bond. His trial will begin July 6. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison.

Allegations of sexual misconduct with minors first surfaced around Duggar in 2015. Reports said that in 2006, Josh fondled several young girls, including two of his sisters. The same report claimed his parent Jim Bob and Michelle, attempted to cover it up. Duggar later admitted to the molestations but claimed God had forgiven him. He also claimed to have God’s forgiveness after he was caught cheating on his wife, Anna.

In the wake of the admission, network TLC canceled Duggar’s show 19 Kids and Counting. Duggar also lost his job with the Family Research Council. Throughout the show’s run, and through his work with the anti-gay Family Research Council, Duggar had denounced the “homosexual lifestyle” and voiced opposition to LGBTQ rights.

The news comes just after Anna Duggar announced the couple is expecting their seventh child together.