Disney’s CEO is firing back against Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis, & this feud is about to get even messier

Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis is building his presidential campaign on the backbone of his feud with Disney.

Now, after months of silence, Disney CEO Bob Iger is firing back.

Speaking on CNBC, Iger defended his company against attacks from DeSantis, who’s been seeking retribution ever since Disney came out against Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill, which outlaws discussion of sexual orientation and gender ideology in all grade levels.

“The last thing that I want for the company is for the company to be drawn into any culture wars. It’s concerning to me that anyone would encourage a level of intolerance or even hate that frankly could even become dangerous action,” said Iger. “The notion that Disney is in any way sexualizing children, quite frankly, is preposterous and inaccurate.”

Bob Iger responds to FL Gov. DeSantis’ Disney accusations: “The notion that Disney is in any way sexualizing children, quite frankly, is preposterous and inaccurate.” https://t.co/6gLqWDbQFn pic.twitter.com/c3NtvfAW5l — CNBC (@CNBC) July 13, 2023

DeSantis is entangled in multiple legal battles with Mickey Mouse, the biggest private employer and tourism attraction in his state. Disney is suing the gay-hating governor for weaponizing his political power against the company.

To retaliate against former CEO Bob Chapek for publicly opposing “Don’t Say Gay,” DeSantis and Florida legislators stripped Disney of its special tax privileges.

While Disney’s old board struck a backdoor deal to retain autonomy, DeSantis nullified the agreement, leading to the current legal entanglement.

Florida’s state oversight board is also suing Disney. The company asked a state judge Friday to dismiss the case.

“Frankly, the company was within its right—even though I’m not sure it was handled very well—was within its right to speak up on an issue, constitutionally protected right of free speech,” said Iger. “To retaliate against the company in a way that would be harmful to the business was not something we could sit back and tolerate.”

Florida is already feeling those repercussions. Disney recently pulled the plug on a $1 billion development near Orlando, which would’ve brought 2,000 jobs to the region, with $120,000 as the average salary.

Disney Corp getting ready to cancel a $17 billion expansion in Florida. This is Ron DeSantis at his finest. Somebody should have told him—his mother, maybe?—that you don’t shit where you eat. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) May 18, 2023

This $1 billion development would have employed thousands while positively impacting our tourism industries.?

DeSantis is more interested in running for President than running the state of Florida and Floridians are paying the price of his campaign. https://t.co/WRaxDalQZk — Congressman Maxwell Alejandro Frost (@RepMaxwellFrost) May 18, 2023

DeSantis killing thousands of jobs just to own the woke https://t.co/eQZMt4vwlO — Michelangelo Signorile (@MSignorile) May 18, 2023

It’s apparent that DeSantis believed GOP voters would rally around his efforts to undercut Disney, but that hasn’t been the case. The flailing candidate is facing lagging poll numbers nationally and in his home state, where another Florida resident, Donald Trump, is beating him by 20 points.

DeSantis’ woes are so bad, they’re alienating supporters even more than his dreadful personality. That’s hard to do!

There's a moment in the DeSantis demon-laugh video where you can clearly see him trying to convince his face to have human emotions, it's like a micro-expression where his eyes haven't caught up with his mouth yet, and it's the most unsettling thing I've ever seen pic.twitter.com/uXhKM2tKUe — Jerry Iannelli (@jerryiannelli) May 31, 2023

This week, it was reported the Republican party’s biggest kingmakers, the Murdochs, are out on “Meatball Ron.”

“They are transactional and can smell a loser a mile away,” a Murdoch source told Rolling Stone. (Rupert Murdoch and his family own Fox News, the Wall Street Journal, and the New York Post, among other right-leaning outlets.)

To stop the bleeding, DeSantis is doubling down on his attacks against LGBTQ+ people. His supporters released a super homophobic ad at the end of last month, and his wife, Casey, followed with one of her own.

By the way, Ron’s bizarre commercial is filled with homoerotic imagery. And he’s the one accusing Disney of sexualizing its content?

