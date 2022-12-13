Donald Trump takes another pounding from the bad news brigade

Each passing day seems to bring more bad news for Donald J. Trump.

Sometimes it’s another court defeat, or another criminal investigation, or another lost election. Today, the bad news comes by way of a USA TODAY/Suffolk University poll that finds support for his 2024 presidential bid, which he announced less than a month ago, has already cratered among members of his own party.

The poll was conducted last week and surveyed 1,000 registered voters, 374 of whom were either Republicans or Independents who gravitate toward the Republican Party.

Among these GOP and GOP-leaning voters, just 31% said they wanted Trump to run in 2024, while 61% said they preferred a different Republican nominee who would continue Trump’s policies.

But the bad news doesn’t stop there.

Trump’s overall favorably is down as well. 64% of Republicans said they viewed him as favorable. Meanwhile, 23% said they viewed him as unfavorite. But just two months ago, in October, 75% said they viewed him as favorable, and 18% said they viewed him as unfavorable.

Clearly, his support is falling. And it’s falling fast.

To add insult to injury, USA Today reports:

Two-thirds of Republicans and those inclined to vote Republican want Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to run for president. By double digits, 56% to 33%, they prefer DeSantis over Trump. “Republicans and conservative independents increasingly want Trumpism without Trump,” said David Paleologos, director of the Suffolk University Political Research Center.

Even worse, another poll conducted earlier this month in Utah by the Deseret News-Hinckley Institute of Politics yielded similar results.

Of the 802 likely Republican voters surveyed, 24.2% said they wanted to see DeSantis as the Republican nominee in 2024, followed by 16.4% who wanted it to be outgoing congresswoman Liz Cheney.

Trump came in third at just 14.6%.

In an appearance on MSNBC last weekend, Mary Trump said her crazy uncle is prepared to “burn everything down” if Republicans turn their backs on him.

“Donald becomes his most dangerous when he fears loss of relevance,” she told Ali Velshi. “When he fears that he is no longer the center of attention. When he fears that he is no longer the one in control.”

A recent op-ed published by the Washington Post seems to suggest that’s exactly what’s happening.

David Byler looked at Google trends to gauge people’s interest in the ex-president and his publicity stunts. Turns out, they don’t really care that much:

Despite Trump’s best efforts, Americans paid much less attention to him in 2022 than they did when he was president. And when Trump scrambled for attention, he was only one story — not the story — of the moment. In terms of Google’s search index, Trump’s announcement was a tad more interesting than the mad rush for Taylor Swift tickets and much less grabby than a big soccer tournament. And his dinner with Ye and Fuentes, so far, seems to be a non-event.

