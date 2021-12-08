‘Don’t Be Mean To People’ beer targets NC’s Lt. Governor’s anti-gay hate

A brewery company in Durham, North Carolina, has responded to hateful, anti-LGBTQ comments made by the state’s Lieutenant Governor, Mark Robinson, in the best way possible.

It launched a fundraiser in his name to benefit LGBTQ youth. It’s also donating a portion of the profits from its ‘Don’t Be Mean To People’ beer towards the fund. On top of that, the owners of the brewery have invited the Lt. Gov to sit with them to discuss the issue.

As previously reported on Queerty, Robinson, a Republican, made headlines in October when comments he made at a church in June went viral online.

Robinson spoke out against LGBTQ issues being taught in schools, saying, “There is no reason anybody, anywhere in America should be telling any child about transgenderism, homosexuality or any of that filth. And yes, I called it filth. And if you don’t like it that I called it filth, come see me about it.”

He has since doubled down on the comments, saying gay people are inferior to straight people. In another speech at a local church in November, he said, “If homosexuality is of God, what purpose does it serve? What does it make? What does it create? It creates nothing.”

Democratic lawmakers in the state have called for him to resign over the comments. Robinson himself has indicated he’s likely to consider a run for Governor.

Ponysaurus Brewing is based in Durham. It specializes in a range of craft beers and ales.

“The Lt. Governor said some not very nice things. But Don’t Be Mean to People believes in the goodness of everyone. So we know in his heart he doesn’t believe other North Carolinians are ‘filth.’ We’re so sure of it, we’re helping to fund the good work that could be his greatest act in public office,” says a message on the Ponysaurus website.

“That’s right — a portion of profits from every pint of Don’t Be Mean To People will go to help the LGBTQ community grow, thrive, and find acceptance. All in the name of his illustrious title.”

Yesterday, Nick Hawthorne-Johnson and David Baldwin, owners of Ponysaurus, posted a video inviting Robinson to sit with the “over a beer” to discuss the issue.

The organizations to benefit from their ‘Lt Governor’s Fund for the Fabulous’ will be Equality NC and Queer Oriented Radical Days of Summer (QORDS), which arranges camping trips for queer and trans youth.

This isn’t the first time the company has advocated for LGBTQ rights. It launched the ‘Don’t Be Mean To People’ beer in 2016, in conjunction with 40 other breweries, to highlight and register protest against North Carolina’s signing of HB 2, which restricted trans people to use public restrooms per their gender at birth. Again, a portion of the sales went to LGBTQ causes.