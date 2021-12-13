‘Drag Race’ star Gottmik has thoughts on the show’s first straight, cis male queen

“When I first got announced on the show, I was flooded with people who did not think I should be on the show or I shouldn’t be doing drag. I feel like she’s going through the exact same thing right now.

Drag is for everyone. It’s an art form. It’s not about your identity.

And as long as she knows where drag came from and the references and just the background of the sacred form that drag truly is, she’s gonna be fine. And turn it, you know?”— RuPaul’s Drag Race season 13 star Gottmik speaking to Variety, responding to the news that the show has cast Maddy Morphosis, its first straight, cis male contestant. Gottmik became the first out, trans-male contestant on the long-running series.