Same-sex couple adopt dumped “gay” dog and give him iconic, new name

A dog in North Carolina made headlines earlier this week after its owners dumped him at an animal shelter. They’d seen him try to hump another male dog and thought he might be gay, so decided they didn’t want him.

Stanly County Animal Protective Services has now confirmed the dog, named Fezco, has been adopted.

In a Facebook post yesterday, it said, “We would like to give a special thank you to Greater Charlotte SPCA for taking Fezco into their rescue! Thankfully, they had a previous adopter step up, and Fezco has been ADOPTED!!! Thank you GCSPCA for making this possible!”

Steve Nichols and longtime partner John told WBBC Charlotte they are the couple who have adopted the dog.

Nichols said both he and John have faced discrimination in the past so felt an immediate connection to Fezco.

“We’ve been subject to that kind of bigotry and ignorance throughout our lives together, and we couldn’t always do anything about it. We looked at each other and said, we can do something about this.”

“It’s just such a silly reason to turn in a dog,” Nichols said. “We just thought it would make sense for the gay dog to be adopted by a loving gay family.”

It appears Fezco may not have been well looked after by his previous owners. He was not neutered and has heartworms. Steve and John have placed him in the care of a vet, where he will remain for a few days.

They’ve also decided to mark his new life with a new name. They’re calling him Oscar, after the Oscar Wilde. The famed, Irish writer was sent to prison in England in 1885 because of his sexual relationship with another man.

The couple, who have been together for over 30 years, already have one dog: a Terrier-Chihuahua mix called Harry.

The ASPCA says dogs can mount other dogs for a variety of reasons, and it’s no clear indication of same-sex attraction. It can be a form of masturbation for the dog or a show of dominance or control between animals. It’s sometimes a form of play or a response to stress or excitement.

Either way, whatever his sexuality, here’s hoping Oscar enjoys life with his new, judgment-free and loving family!

