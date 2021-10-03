tiktalk

An edible Trixie Mattel, coming out to grandma, & a suburban driveway drag queen

By

Finished scouring the internet for right-wing TV host Gunnar Thorderson’s gay porn? Then catch up on the latest from gay TikTok this week:

Trixie Mattel was baked.

@trixiemattelIly Duncan Hines 💖

♬ All By Myself – Céline Dion

Sniffies doled out some doctor-recommended bottoming tips.

@sniffiesappBusting bottoming myths and misconception with Sniffies’ resident butt doctor!# #fyp #lgbt🌈 #xyzbca

♬ r&b loop – Official Sound Studio

Shaun Shyen came out to his grandma.

@shaunshyenI’ve always felt guilty that I can’t give her a wedding to attend 😭 #comingout #grandma #grandmasoftiktok #tiktoksg

♬ Married Life (From “Up”) – Sergy el Som

Johnny Rapid shared his life story.

@johnnyrapidatlI’d like to think I’ve come pretty far 😌 #mystory #fyp #gay

♬ original sound – Sarah Cothran

The Good Liars found a group of Joe Biden supporters.

@thegoodliarsAt a Trump rally you’ll find lots of people who want to have sex with Joe Biden. #fyp #funny #prank #trump #biden #fjb #tglnyc #oops #awkward

♬ original sound – The Good Liars

Nina West met Mickey Mouse.

@ninawestofficialMickey Mouse Challenge with Mickey Mouse! @disney #mickeymousechallenge #disneyworld50 #bretiwan #ninawest @disneyparks

♬ original sound – ninawest

Jake Hill wrote a song.

@iamactuallyjakehillJust trying to leave my hometown with my friends and never look back #fypシ #poppunk #pop #funnyy #music #guitar #punk

♬ original sound – Jake Hill

Christopher Cragg ordered delivery.

@onehugelongname@blobblibblob Divorced by breakfast!! ##bearsoftiktok

♬ Taste It – Ikson

Dr. Eric Cervini explained muxe.

@ericcerviniQUEER GLOSSARY: MUXES

♬ original sound – Dr. Eric Cervini

And Grandma Steven went to the suburbs.

@grandmastevenFeeling good as hell and yes, I make house calls 🥴 #goodashell #lizzo #extragrams #tracksuit #pearls #fyp #HowIBathAndBodyWorks #FlauntItChallenge

♬ original sound – Grandma Steven