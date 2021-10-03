An edible Trixie Mattel, coming out to grandma, & a suburban driveway drag queen

Finished scouring the internet for right-wing TV host Gunnar Thorderson’s gay porn? Then catch up on the latest from gay TikTok this week:
Trixie Mattel was baked.
@trixiemattelIly Duncan Hines 💖
Sniffies doled out some doctor-recommended bottoming tips.
@sniffiesappBusting bottoming myths and misconception with Sniffies’ resident butt doctor!# #fyp #lgbt🌈 #xyzbca
Shaun Shyen came out to his grandma.
@shaunshyenI’ve always felt guilty that I can’t give her a wedding to attend 😭 #comingout #grandma #grandmasoftiktok #tiktoksg
Johnny Rapid shared his life story.
@johnnyrapidatlI’d like to think I’ve come pretty far 😌 #mystory #fyp #gay
The Good Liars found a group of Joe Biden supporters.
@thegoodliarsAt a Trump rally you’ll find lots of people who want to have sex with Joe Biden. #fyp #funny #prank #trump #biden #fjb #tglnyc #oops #awkward
Nina West met Mickey Mouse.
@ninawestofficialMickey Mouse Challenge with Mickey Mouse! @disney #mickeymousechallenge #disneyworld50 #bretiwan #ninawest @disneyparks
Jake Hill wrote a song.
@iamactuallyjakehillJust trying to leave my hometown with my friends and never look back #fypシ #poppunk #pop #funnyy #music #guitar #punk
Christopher Cragg ordered delivery.
@onehugelongname@blobblibblob Divorced by breakfast!! ##bearsoftiktok
Dr. Eric Cervini explained muxe.
@ericcerviniQUEER GLOSSARY: MUXES
And Grandma Steven went to the suburbs.
@grandmastevenFeeling good as hell and yes, I make house calls 🥴 #goodashell #lizzo #extragrams #tracksuit #pearls #fyp #HowIBathAndBodyWorks #FlauntItChallenge