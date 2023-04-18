Everyone agrees, watching Kari Lake talk to Kim Guilfoyle is like watching two drunk aunts at a bar

Former journalist-turned-MAGA mouthpiece Kari Lake (remember her?) went on Kimberly Guilfoyle‘s Rumble show (ugh!) this week to talk some more about the voter fraud in that didn’t actually happen when she ran (and lost) in the race for Governor of Arizona last year.

“What they did was sabotage Election Day,” Lake said, adding that “our people” (read: MAGA cult members) were showing up “in droves” and so voting officials (read: Democrats) quickly snapped into action and broke all the machines, resulting in Lake losing the election.

The drag-queen hating MAGA queen claimed–without citing any sources or providing any evidence, of course–that 75% of Arizona voters cast their ballots for her, but that 61% of voting machines were “shut down” or intentionally broken by Democrats, resulting in 250,000 million ballots being “spit out” incorrectly.

“Unbelievable,” Guilfoyle muttered under her breath.

Unbelievable, indeed!

Lake has lost every single court battle she has waged in this matter, with numerous different judges determining that her claims lack any merit.

Just last month, Arizona’s Supreme Court denied her request to hear her case after it was dismissed by the lower courts for lack of evidence.

“The Court of Appeals aptly resolved these issues,” Chief Justice Brutinel wrote in March, adding that the “petitioner’s challenges on these grounds are insufficient to warrant the requested relief under Arizona or federal law.”

Here’s how people on Twitter have been reacting to Lake’s latest attempt to perpetuate the Big Lie Lite®…

Lake lost to race for Arizona governor to Democrat Katie Hobbs by around 17,000 votes last November. She is now rumored to have her sights set on Arizona’s U.S. Senate seat.

According to a recent poll of likely Republican voters, she has a 28-point lead over her nearest rival for the state’s GOP nomination. In response to the poll, Lake’s rapid response director Alex Nicoll said in a statement, “One thing is for sure, you haven’t seen the last of Kari Lake.”