Everyone is crushing on Jill Biden today

Joe Biden‘s Inauguration this morning included an inspiring speech by the new president, an absolutely epic rendition of the National Anthem by Lady Gaga, performances by singers J. Lo and Garth Brooks, and a powerful reading by poet Amanda Gorman. But it was First Lady Dr. Jill Biden who stole the show in her cool, casual, low-key Jill Biden sorta way.
Related: Jill Biden is the modern version of a gay icon that Melania Trump wishes she could be
It was impossible not to notice Dr. Biden as she held back tears watching her husband be worn in by Chief Justice Roberts as the 46th President of the United States. More specifically, it was impossible not to notice her sparkly ocean blue wool tweed coat and dress by Markarian paired with a matching silk mask, gloves, clutch, and pumps.
People reports:
The tapered tea-length dress features a chiffon bodice and a neckline hand-embellished with Swarovski pearls and crystals, according to a press release from the New York City-based label. Dr. Biden’ matching coat was adorned with a dark blue velvet collar and the same Swarovski crystals. She paired the look with a silk face mask, also by Markarian, and Jimmy Choo heels.
Dr. Biden’s fashion choices have always been on point (as we first noted last September), but this morning she took it to the next level. It was quite the debut look and the nation certainly noticed.
Here’s what folx are saying about her inaugural lewk…
holy hell Jill Biden just broke blue for everyone forever ?
— alyssa GrudgePac mastromonaco (@AlyssaMastro44) January 20, 2021
A close up for Dr. Jill Biden’s Cinderella Blue LEWK ? pic.twitter.com/UPu0ov3zJX
— Jade Jackson (@IAMJADEJACKSON) January 20, 2021
I ain’t gonna hold you… Jill Biden snaps wit the garments. Often.
— brandon / jinx / big jinx (@brandonjinx) January 20, 2021
strong britney and justin vibes from jill biden pic.twitter.com/tTBY1fHtbN
— Kathleen Lubey (@kathylubey) January 20, 2021
Jill Biden consistently matching her face mask to her lewks is more than Melania ever did for our country in 4 years as First Lady. Service! #InaugurationDay
— Mister Preda (@MisterPreda) January 20, 2021
Dr Jill Biden’s mask and glove game is strong pic.twitter.com/JRW0v54zY9
— Molly McKew (@MollyMcKew) January 20, 2021
Dr Jill Biden was ready for this moment ! We get leather, tweed, and a little peek a boo mesh!
— ? (@hello_bre) January 20, 2021
This is a Jill Biden mask matching appreciation post pic.twitter.com/Ci7lLNgKih
— Heather Baldock (@Heather_Eira) January 20, 2021
If Jill Biden doesn’t do anything else, she’s going to match her outfit and mask.
— ?????? (@callmedollar) January 20, 2021
jill biden decided to mf SERVE today pic.twitter.com/ORqKg1NSni
— emmy ? #carrieonforever (@hanleiaIuke) January 20, 2021
Also, Jill Biden is in a PUMP. No kitten heels today ??.
— Give Us Free (@monetxchange) January 20, 2021
Michelle Obama and Dr. Jill Biden being main characters as they should be???? #Inauguration2021 pic.twitter.com/pIkEd4UpJ8
— Sky²?? HAS A NEW PRESIDENT (@fuckingavacados) January 20, 2021
I LOVE Jill Biden’s look??
— Reagan Gomez (@ReaganGomez) January 20, 2021
Dr. First Lady Jill Biden !!! pic.twitter.com/wtp7aJgCtz
— Javi Rodriguez (@Javiplatano) January 20, 2021
Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.
8 Comments
JustLarry
A true style icon, just what this country needs. Based on estimates from the Markarian site the jacket would run at least $3,000 and the dress at least $2,000, plus accessories… the total price is hitting over $6,000! This means we win over Ivanka AGAIN… she can take her cheap ass $2,994 coat and go back to Florida!
Cam
Awwww, how adorable, the right wing troll account STILL thinks that Democrats resent people who spend money.
No sweetie, where you’re wrong is that Dr. Biden earned her degree and works for her money. She didn’t get it by marrying someone who is stealing tax dollars and laundering money through his inaugural fund.
The more you knoooowwwwwww…..
JustLarry
@ Cam
She works at a low-tier community college teaching remedial English and English as a second language. Although that is a very noble profession, I don’t think she makes a lot of money doing that. I’m pretty sure Hunter is giving her and President Biden some of the kick back money he allegedly got from China. So in a sense, China is buying her clothes.
jayceecook
This is one of those rare times where I actually agree with the rabid tweeters. I rather enjoy her look here. It’s beautiful. I think it’s the shade of blue that is most striking. I don’t know if she picks her looks or if it all is handled by a team but they rarely fail to choose a color that looks amazing on her. It’s chic yet slightly understated. Also, I’m kind of a sucker for velvet so she wins in my book just for that.
Cam
Dr. Biden’s look is very nice. It’s amazing how much better the outfits get when we have a first lady who can actually open her eyes.
graphicjack
The woman has a doctorate and all we talk about is her clothes? I mean, come on, where’s the love for Bernie’s mittens?
JustLarry
@graphicjack
I don’t mean to embarrass you because believe you me, I made the exact same mistake. She’s not a doctor-doctor, her doctorate is in Education. Here i was thinking Joe could give her a position on his board of health, but turns out no. So I think for the next 4 years at least we’ll most likely be talking more about her clothes.
charmin88
She did look amazing! I personally though liked Michelle Obama and Hillary’s outfits the best. Michelle came to SLAY and HIlary was walking like a boss and bill was her secret service. I also liked the I guess Grandchildren outfits, the one in all pink and the one in all tan ate!