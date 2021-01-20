first lady lewk

Everyone is crushing on Jill Biden today

By · 8 comments

Joe Biden‘s Inauguration this morning included an inspiring speech by the new president, an absolutely epic rendition of the National Anthem by Lady Gaga, performances by singers J. Lo and Garth Brooks, and a powerful reading by poet Amanda Gorman. But it was First Lady Dr. Jill Biden who stole the show in her cool, casual, low-key Jill Biden sorta way.

It was impossible not to notice Dr. Biden as she held back tears watching her husband be worn in by Chief Justice Roberts as the 46th President of the United States. More specifically, it was impossible not to notice her sparkly ocean blue wool tweed coat and dress by Markarian paired with a matching silk mask, gloves, clutch, and pumps.

People reports:

The tapered tea-length dress features a chiffon bodice and a neckline hand-embellished with Swarovski pearls and crystals, according to a press release from the New York City-based label. Dr. Biden’ matching coat was adorned with a dark blue velvet collar and the same Swarovski crystals. She paired the look with a silk face mask, also by Markarian, and Jimmy Choo heels.

Dr. Biden’s fashion choices have always been on point (as we first noted last September), but this morning she took it to the next level. It was quite the debut look and the nation certainly noticed.

Here’s what folx are saying about her inaugural lewk…

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.

 