Everyone is crushing on Jill Biden today

Joe Biden‘s Inauguration this morning included an inspiring speech by the new president, an absolutely epic rendition of the National Anthem by Lady Gaga, performances by singers J. Lo and Garth Brooks, and a powerful reading by poet Amanda Gorman. But it was First Lady Dr. Jill Biden who stole the show in her cool, casual, low-key Jill Biden sorta way.

It was impossible not to notice Dr. Biden as she held back tears watching her husband be worn in by Chief Justice Roberts as the 46th President of the United States. More specifically, it was impossible not to notice her sparkly ocean blue wool tweed coat and dress by Markarian paired with a matching silk mask, gloves, clutch, and pumps.

People reports:

The tapered tea-length dress features a chiffon bodice and a neckline hand-embellished with Swarovski pearls and crystals, according to a press release from the New York City-based label. Dr. Biden’ matching coat was adorned with a dark blue velvet collar and the same Swarovski crystals. She paired the look with a silk face mask, also by Markarian, and Jimmy Choo heels.

Dr. Biden’s fashion choices have always been on point (as we first noted last September), but this morning she took it to the next level. It was quite the debut look and the nation certainly noticed.

Here’s what folx are saying about her inaugural lewk…

holy hell Jill Biden just broke blue for everyone forever ? — alyssa GrudgePac mastromonaco (@AlyssaMastro44) January 20, 2021

A close up for Dr. Jill Biden’s Cinderella Blue LEWK ? pic.twitter.com/UPu0ov3zJX — Jade Jackson (@IAMJADEJACKSON) January 20, 2021

I ain’t gonna hold you… Jill Biden snaps wit the garments. Often. — brandon / jinx / big jinx (@brandonjinx) January 20, 2021

strong britney and justin vibes from jill biden pic.twitter.com/tTBY1fHtbN — Kathleen Lubey (@kathylubey) January 20, 2021

Jill Biden consistently matching her face mask to her lewks is more than Melania ever did for our country in 4 years as First Lady. Service! #InaugurationDay — Mister Preda (@MisterPreda) January 20, 2021

Dr Jill Biden’s mask and glove game is strong pic.twitter.com/JRW0v54zY9 — Molly McKew (@MollyMcKew) January 20, 2021

Dr Jill Biden was ready for this moment ! We get leather, tweed, and a little peek a boo mesh! — ? (@hello_bre) January 20, 2021

This is a Jill Biden mask matching appreciation post pic.twitter.com/Ci7lLNgKih — Heather Baldock (@Heather_Eira) January 20, 2021

If Jill Biden doesn’t do anything else, she’s going to match her outfit and mask. — ?????? (@callmedollar) January 20, 2021

jill biden decided to mf SERVE today pic.twitter.com/ORqKg1NSni — emmy ? #carrieonforever (@hanleiaIuke) January 20, 2021

Also, Jill Biden is in a PUMP. No kitten heels today ??. — Give Us Free (@monetxchange) January 20, 2021

Michelle Obama and Dr. Jill Biden being main characters as they should be???? #Inauguration2021 pic.twitter.com/pIkEd4UpJ8 — Sky²?? HAS A NEW PRESIDENT (@fuckingavacados) January 20, 2021

I LOVE Jill Biden’s look?? — Reagan Gomez (@ReaganGomez) January 20, 2021

Dr. First Lady Jill Biden !!! pic.twitter.com/wtp7aJgCtz — Javi Rodriguez (@Javiplatano) January 20, 2021

