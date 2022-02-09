ultimatum

Everyone’s super pissed at Dave Chappelle again, for a whole new reason

By

Roughly four months after he sparked outrage over a number of queer-themed jokes in his Netflix special The Closer, comedian Dave Chappelle is once again on the receiving end of intense, online criticism. His comedy has nothing to do with it this time.

On Tuesday, the town council of Yellow Springs, Ohio — where Chappelle resides — voted down its own plan to construct affordable housing on a 53-acre lot. Chappelle is credited with helping to kill the plan by threatening to leave, and take his money with him, if it passed.

Chappelle has fought against the plan for months, telling the city council in December, “Obviously I live behind the development, or the proposed development. I do have many business interests in town. I’ve invested millions of dollars in town. If you push this thing through, what I’m investing in is no longer applicable.”

He doubled down on his threat this week, appearing at a city council meeting and saying, “I am not bluffing, I will take it all off the table.”

Chappelle reportedly plans to open a restaurant and a comedy club in the town.

Here’s how Twitter is reacting: