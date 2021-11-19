EXCLUSIVE: What happens when a hookup turns into a prison?

Lovers of erotic thrillers, take note: the trailer for Borrowed, the new psychological drama from directors Carlos Rafael Betancourt and Oscar Ernesto Ortega (directors of The Last Rafter on HBO), has arrived.

Borrowed tells the story of David (played by Jonathan del Arco of Major Crimes and Star Trek fame), a reclusive artist living in the Florida keys. One day he meets Justin (Héctor Medina Viva, The Last Rafter), a handsome young man via dating app. What begins as a casual hook-up quickly turns dark as both men share their secrets and engage in a psychological tug-of-war for dominance. The film examines generational divides within the LGBTQ community, love, loss, masculinity and ultimately forgiveness.

Playwright Jim Kierstead adapted his play of the same name for the screen. Broadway fans will also know Kierstead as the producer of the Tony-winning play The Inheritance. He and his producing partner on that show, William Fernandez, also produce here in conjunction with Bentacourt and Ortega’s production company El Central.

Borrowed is currently seeking distribution. The producers hope to debut the film at the Sundance Film Festival in 2022.