“Family values” politician once spat in his mistress’ mouth. Now, he’s running for Senate!

It wasn’t even three years ago that “family values” Republican Eric Greitens resigned as Governor of Missouri after being accused of sexual misconduct and blackmail. But apparently he thinks enough time has passed that he can mount a political comeback.

A little backstory: In 2018, Greitens was charged with first-degree felony invasion of privacy after his former hair-dresser-turned-mistress accused him of tying her to a chair in a basement, spitting in her mouth, ripping open her shirt, taking her picture, forcing her to perform oral sex on him, and then trying to blackmail her to keep quiet about the whole thing.

Greitens admitted to the affair but denied anything violent or nonconsensual happened, calling it “a months-long consenting relationship between two adults.” In his resignation letter, he citied a laundry lists of reasons why he was stepping down, including:

Millions of dollars of mounting legal bills, endless personal attacks designed to cause maximum damage to family and friends. Legal harassment of colleagues, friends and campaign workers and it’s clear that for the forces that oppose us, there is no end in sight. I cannot allow those forces to continue to cause pain and difficulty to the people that I love.

After avoiding spotlight for the last three years, Greitens is stepping back out onto the political stage. This week, he announced his intention to run for Senate next year.

The 46-year-old made the announcement on Fox News, spouting off all sorts of extreme and racially-coded rightwing talking points in his first campaign pitch.

“I was honored to serve the people of Missouri as their governor,” he said. “We took on the establishment, we killed a politicians’ pay raise, we ended a corrupt tax-credit program. And when antifa came to Missouri, we stood side-by-side with police officers and we were able to restore law and order and defeat antifa.”

He also called himself a “fighter” and vowed to continue “defending President Trump’s America First policies and also to protecting the people of Missouri from Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer’s radical, leftist agenda.”

Once considered a rising star in the Republican Party, Greitens hopes to replace Sen. Roy Blunt, who recently announced he will not be running for re-election in 2022.

He also made the announcement on Twitter yesterday, writing: “I’m proud to be running to represent the great state of Missouri in the US Senate. We NEED American Patriots fighting alongside us every step of the way. Join us to STOP the Liberal takeover of our freedoms.”

I’m proud to be running to represent the great state of Missouri in the US Senate. We NEED American Patriots fighting alongside us every step of the way. Join us to STOP the Liberal takeover of our freedoms: https://t.co/NHvqHiRjSF — Eric Greitens (@EricGreitens) March 22, 2021

Unfortunately for him, the big announcement wasn’t met with much, shall we say, positive enthusiasm…

it’d be a shame if your mugshot was the top response to this tweet pic.twitter.com/DjlXqRLE6v — ethan gaskill, he/him (@ethangaskill1) March 22, 2021

You may remember Eric Greitens from a blackmail scandal where his hairdresser testified under oath that he coerced her into performing oral sex and took photos of her naked & blindfolded to use as blackmail if she ever told anyone what he did. Good luck on the campaign, shitbag. — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) March 23, 2021

Technically Greitens just had a sex basement. — The Doubtful Guest (@InsideATureen) March 23, 2021

Remind us, why did you resign as MO. Governor? — Alf (@GordonShumway66) March 23, 2021

Aren’t you the guy who tied up and blindfolded a woman, made her give you a BJ and then blackmailed her? — SueZQ82CubFan (@SueZq82cubfan) March 23, 2021

Sex offender wants more freedom…

to do what, exactly? — Harlow (@AngryInAGoodWay) March 23, 2021

Let’s be honest. He cant be trusted with ANY position that involves being close to women. — Zachary Starbuck (@ZacharyStarbuc1) March 22, 2021

Hope you’ll make decrying “cancel culture” a central part of your campaign. So everyone can keep circling back to why you resigned as governor. — Doktor Zoom (@DoktorZoom) March 23, 2021

Wait, aren’t you that perv with the camera? — BeachBubbaTex (@BeachBubbaTex) March 22, 2021

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.