Finally! The United States condemns queer purges in Chechnya

US Department of State to Ramzan Kadyrov , Head of Chechnya, condemning Chechyan purges of gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender people. Kadyrov has come under intense international scrutiny for extrajudicial murder and torture of queer people, as detailed in the film Welcome to Chechnya.

“Today’s action serves to notify Mr. Kadyrov that his involvement in gross violations of human rights has consequences, both for him and his family, and that the United States is committed to using all the tools at our disposal to ensure accountability for those who engage in this abhorrent behavior.”