Florida approves bill that allows doctors the right to refuse to treat LGBTQ+ people

Florida has thrown LGBTQ+ people under the bus again… and this time they’d better not be hoping for hospital treatment for their injuries.
Yesterday evening the state’s House approved SB 1580/HB 1403. The Senate approved the legislation last week. It allows healthcare providers and insurers the right to refuse patients in line with their conscience. It’s officially called the “Protections of Medical Conscience” Act.
The legislation includes clarification stating healthcare providers cannot turn anyone away based on their “race, color, religion, sex, or national origin.”
Notice what’s missing from that list?
Yes, there’s nothing about sexual orientation or gender identity. Democratic lawmakers pushed for amendments to include LGBTQ+ protections but they were all rejected in the Republican-majority House and Senate.
During a heated debate on the issue, Democrat Anna Eskamani offered up potential ramifications.
“A nurse could refuse to provide a doctor’s prescription for fertility drugs to a single woman or someone who identifies as a lesbian,” she said. “Nursing homes could refuse to provide elderly, transgender residents for their ongoing hormone treatment.”
“The very intent of this bill is to discriminate”
Fellow Democrat Michele Rayner-Goolsby, who is married to a woman, compared it to Jim Crow laws.
“The sponsor of the bill purports that this bill doesn’t discriminate,” she said. “But listen, y’all. I am old enough, I am Black enough, and I am queer enough, and I’m woman enough to know that the impact of this bill — and I would argue the very intent of this bill is to discriminate against folks.”
The bill passed the Senate on Friday on a 28-11 vote. It passed last night in the House 84-34 vote. It now heads to Governor Ron DeSantis’ desk for signing.
The legislation was sponsored in the House by GOP Rep. Dr. Joel Rudman. On his Twitter bio, he describes himself as a “patriotic doctor” who “follows three documents – the Bible, the Constitution, and the Hippocratic Oath.”
In an earlier committee meeting discussing the bill, Rudman claimed, “There’s nothing in this bill that legalizes discrimination.” He has also said the bill is his “entire reason for being here in the Florida Legislature.”
5 Comments
canadiankid
america’s idea of freedom and equality make no sense… but their conservative rhetoric is infiltrating Canada and it makes me sad.
RIGay
Just how much more nauseating can Florida become?
I used to travel back and forth to there. I made a conscious decision that, so long as Jesse Helms was in office, the only thing South Carolina would be good for was to stop in the rest area and take a dump. But with Florida no longer considered any part of a destination…
I really have no use for America’s whang any more. Time to hope that invasive species take over and eat these scum.
Vince
Because cruelty is their whole point. These assholes that call themselves Christian are as far teachings of Christ as you can get.
Diplomat
Religion taught them to be God’s little warriors. State and federal laws have now replaced religious laws. There is no need for ancient laws. But don’t tell that to the religiobots, they might resort to their AR15s.
ShaverC
Anna Eskamani is fear mongering. The bill states that the health care provider must clearly state they are not providing the service before the patient comes in. So in the case of the fertility clinic if the doctor does have lesbian patients and one nurse refuses to help lesbians, that doctor will just use another nurse who doesn’t care. Same with the nursing home, if the organization itself is ok with trans people, and a nurse refuses to provide the needed treatment/meds, then they would get another nurse to do it. There is also a clause that states this bill will not override “any requirement to provide emergency medical treatment in accordance with state law”
I think we all know why this bill was written though, you push too much, you get push-back.