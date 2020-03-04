Fox News analyst accidentally reveals adult browsing habits in screenshot gone wrong

The election season already has plenty of folks stressed out, so perhaps this politically-adjacent item will serve to release the tiniest bit of steam.

Fox News analyst Brit Hume spent his Tuesday like so much of America, closely following the results of the Super Tuesday primaries.

And like the committed analyst he is, he even posted Tuesday morning about the odds each candidate faced once polls opened.

Here’s the image he shared on Twitter:

But the first rule of full screenshots is knowing that people will immediately squint their eyes to get a glimpse into browsing history, and glimpse they did.

And judging by this Tweet that quickly replaced the one above, it’s safe to assume Hume did not intend to share a tab for “Sexy Vixen Vinyl”:

Betting odds as of 8:15 Tuesday morning give Biden a commanding lead over Sanders. Trump still shown overwhelming favorite for reelection. pic.twitter.com/knWAv3T38b — Brit Hume (@brithume) March 3, 2020

There’s certainly nothing wrong with being into sexy vixen vinyl (get your life!), but this is the same guy who defended fellow Fox News personality Tucker Carlson’s racist and homophobic behavior, so we can’t help but be amused at the error.

Here’s a sampling of the response his updated tweet received:

Omg, you pulled a Ted Cruz! #sexyvixenvinyl pic.twitter.com/db0cq36J1M — Dina Climate Change Voter ? (@Dinalovesdogs) March 3, 2020

Aww, you deleted the one with the tabs. Don't worry, Brit, we save it for you. pic.twitter.com/iLBTUR9O5u — Lottie Spangler (@LottieSpangler) March 3, 2020

*this* this is the face that loves them some “sexy vixen vinyl” don’t be ashamed- be proof of that pleather, buddy! ?? pic.twitter.com/hz9sGNQGZ9 — Megs ?? (@meags1010) March 3, 2020

Nice. Can we see your Google search history next? #sexyvixenvinyl pic.twitter.com/Fltt8LEy9A — Tepid Librarian (@AmandaCateFiver) March 3, 2020

We don't kink shame on Twitter, Brit. It's all good, you could have kept the original posted. pic.twitter.com/G7Z3WMqi8t — Brian Wilson (@bayouwilson) March 3, 2020