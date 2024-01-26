Fran Drescher’s gay ex-husband, Dawson’s dad is still a DILF at 69 & Roger González’s revealing sheer jumpsuit

It’s finally Friday! TGIF. A lot happened this week. Here are some of the highlights…

ZADDY ALERT: Fran Drescher’s gay ex-husband had everyone begging him to be their muscle daddy. [Read all about it on Queerty]

#QUEERTIES: Voting kicked off in the 2024 Queerties Awards, honoring the year’s best in LGBTQ+ media and culture. Vote every day through February 22. [Vote here!]

NO HOMO: This very gay man went viral on TikTok for boasting about how “hetero, hetero, hetero” he is.

FASHION POLICE: TV host Roger González’s revealing sheer jumpsuit ignited an international fashion scandal. [Read all about it on Queerty]

DADDY, IS THAT YOU: Jason Kelce’s dad bod made its way to Gay Twitter™ and the girls were parched. [Read more at Queerty]

BIRTHDAY BOY: Logan Lerman celebrated his 32nd birthday with an impromptu beach photo shoot. 🎉

LOOKING BACKWARDS: Russell Tovey spilled some surprising tea about “Looking” 10 years later. [Read all about it on Queerty]

FIRE LORD ZADDY: The first images of Daniel Dae Kim in Avatar: The Last Airbender had the girls, gays, and theys all gasping. [Read more at INTO]

FURRY FRENZY: Tyra Banks was sandwiched between two furries at Tuesday’s Knicks-Nets game. 🏀

SPILLING THE TEA: Bobby Berk finally revealed why he really left Queer Eye and unfollowed Tan France on Instagram. [Read all about it on Queerty]

TRIVIA TIME: How well do you know queer reality TV? Take this quiz and find out!

ZADDY LEGEND: Dawson’s Creek DILF John Wesley Shipp turned 69 and has been awakening gays for decades.