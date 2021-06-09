Frankie Grande proposes to bf in another reality, will likely marry in this one

Frankie Grande has gone public with his engagement to boyfriend Hale Leon, and the proposal was partially out of this world.

The Broadway performer/producer and brother of Ariana — who just got married herself — posted the happy news on Instagram.

Grande, 38, shared that he popped the question in an orchestrated moment at Los Angeles virtual reality adventure venue Dreamscape.

“You guys! We’re engaged! Yay! It’s so exciting. I prosed to Hale in virtual reality!” he exclaimed in an Instagram story in which the couple showed off their rings.

“It was insane,” said Hale, 28. “I can’t even breath still.”

“I’ve been working on it with Dreamscape for months now,” Grande added. “It was magical wasn’t it?”

“It was the best,” replied Hale.

In response to the news, Ariana Grande posted a photo of a cake featuring the happy couple’s image, along with text: “I love you both so so much. Congratulations to two of the most increedible [sic] men I know!”

Dreamscape, which has locations in Los Angeles, Dallas, Columbus and Dubai, “creates story-based full-roam virtual reality (VR) experiences which allow up to six people to simultaneously explore a virtual 3D environment, seeing fully rendered avatars of one another,” according to its website.

People reports Grande’s proposal involved a customized VR space complete with a “Will you marry me?” sign and virtual, intergalactic fireworks.

“It was such a perfect, beautiful moment. Hale was completely surprised and we both started crying tears of joy. I have been working on proposing to him in virtual reality for over a year and it was ABSOLUTELY breathtaking for us both,” Grande told People.