French rugby team celebrates trophy win with post-game bathtime fun

Stade Toulousain rugby players (Photo: Instagram)

A French rugby union team has gone viral with a locker room video.

Stade Toulousain (usually simply known as Toulouse) beat Stade Rochelais in a thrilling TOP14 final to win the Bouclier de Brennus trophy. The event took place at the 80,000-capacity Stade de France in Paris. The Top 14 are regarded as France’s premier clubs.

In short, winning the title is a big deal and the team members, who began to party as soon as they left the pitch.

The team posted a video of some of the team members partying in the communal bath. It raised a few eyebrows.

As there’s a fleeting glimpse of butt and one player’s dick, we’re just posting a link to the instagram video.

The team posted the original, slightly longer version.

(Screenshot)

Oh, and that thing they’re dragging into the bath? That’s the actual trophy they won and not, as some thought online, a flat-screen TV.

(Screenshot)

“Let’s hope insta mods don’t see this 😂 dude on the left side in the last shot FOR SURE violating TOS,” said one commentator.

“Me: Rugby isn’t gay. Rugby: Hold my….beer,” quipped another.

“Who stopped the video for the naked man?? 😅🔥🔥🤣” asked another well-liked comment.

Here are some more of the team’s locker room shenanigans.

We’re not sure what it is about rugby players, but they do enjoy a testosterone-fuelled bonding session after a match. Who can forget this British team celebrating last year when they consigned another rival team to the dumpster.