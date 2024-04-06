Garrett Swann’s briefs, Jordan Torres’ texts, & Ronnie Woo’s vacation

This week Tyler Cameron joined a certain subscription-based platform, Orville Peck teased his face, and former gay adult film star Rocco Reed whined on Fox News. Here’s what happened on Instagram:
Liam J. Ward oiled himself.
Your day is about to get a little hotter
Sign up for the Queerty newsletter to get your fix of heartthrobs with a side of the hottest queer news and culture.
Doryin Thames sat in the window.
Mark Mackillop sat in the pool.
Ryan a.k.a. the Beefy Canadian flexed in the mirror.
Victor Pimentel walked through town.
Rodrigo Negrini had a seat.
Ronnie Woo took a vacation.
Clayton Paterson shared inspiring words.
Jordan Torres checked his texts.
Brian Justin Crum stayed focused.
Taylor Barr showed off.
Conor McGregor celebrated Road House.
Garrett Swann recovered.
Mufseen Miah showed skin.
Sebastian Gonzalez Molina wore briefs.
Ariel Wollek did some work.
Chris Salvatore and Chris Damned collaborated.
The Vivienne hit the gym.
Baptiste Cothenet wore leather.
Tap Tiryad played in the sand.
Tyler Hendricks and Gabriel Drummond took a hike.
And Heath Thorpe finished strong.
Related:
Luis Sandoval shows off his 5 inch inseams on sizzling trip to Colombia with his husband
The 43-year-old TV host hit the beach and the mountains during a tour of Medellín, Bogota, and Santa Marta.