Garrett Swann’s briefs, Jordan Torres’ texts, & Ronnie Woo’s vacation

By

This week Tyler Cameron joined a certain subscription-based platform, Orville Peck teased his face, and former gay adult film star Rocco Reed whined on Fox News. Here’s what happened on Instagram:

Liam J. Ward oiled himself.

Doryin Thames sat in the window.

Mark Mackillop sat in the pool.

Ryan a.k.a. the Beefy Canadian flexed in the mirror.

Victor Pimentel walked through town.

Rodrigo Negrini had a seat.

Ronnie Woo took a vacation.

Clayton Paterson shared inspiring words.

Jordan Torres checked his texts.

Brian Justin Crum stayed focused.

Taylor Barr showed off.

Conor McGregor celebrated Road House.

Garrett Swann recovered.

Mufseen Miah showed skin.

Sebastian Gonzalez Molina wore briefs.

Ariel Wollek did some work.

Chris Salvatore and Chris Damned collaborated.

The Vivienne hit the gym.

Baptiste Cothenet wore leather.

Tap Tiryad played in the sand.

Tyler Hendricks and Gabriel Drummond took a hike.

And Heath Thorpe finished strong.

