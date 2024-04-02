Tyler Cameron is the latest reality star to launch an OnlyFans page

This is not an April Fools’ joke, but it may be a dream come true.

Tyler Cameron, who rose to fame as a contestant on season 15 of The Bachelorette, announced he’s taking the plunge and joining OnlyFans on Wednesday (April 1).

“The reveal ya’ll have been asking for,” the 31-year-old wrote alongside a nearly nude pic of him on a bearskin rug, a lá Burt Reynolds.

How about we take this to the next level? Subscribe to our newsletter for a refreshing cocktail (or mocktail) of LGBTQ+ entertainment and pop culture, served up with a side of eye-candy. Daily * Weekly *

And pranks be damned, we can happily report the link in his bio is very, very real.

The announcement was predictably met with thirst from the gays.

Chris Olsen commented, “Reporting you for playing with my feelings.” On the other hand, Austin Wolf quickly chimed in with an invitation to “COLLAB? 😜.” LOL!

Still, some were skeptical that Cameron would shed his squeaky clean-ish image so easily. As another follower wrote, “Your marketing team knows what they’re doing.”

And perhaps… that’s exactly what this is.

It’s no coincidence that Cameron launched his OF weeks before the premiere of upcoming home renovation series Going Home with Tyler Cameron. The show, which hits Amazon Prime Video on April 18, is even advertised in his bio, alongside a quip that “Going home with me is easier than you think.” Duly noted!

(Furthermore, the streaming service similarly pulled the wool over us by creating an account for John Cena to promote Ricky Stanicky.)

Nevertheless, we appreciate his dedication to shamelessly stripping down the grind.

And in a behind-the-scenes clip of his “first nude shoot,” Cameron admitted to feeling “a little bit of nerves” as he dropped the towel.

Watch.

That being said, he isn’t the only Bachelorette alum who took his clothes off this week.

In a new Instagram post, Colton Underwood –– who led The Bachelor Season 23 before coming out as gay and marrying hubby Jordan C. Brown –– also ditched his pants.

The 32-year-old is now the face (or should we say “butt”) of “innerwear” company Subset.

“From commando to connoisseur,” Underwood wrote, alongside a self-directed advert of him dancing shirtless in snug boxer briefs.

Now this is a marketing campaign we can get behind!

Watch.

The reality star recently told People that his “days of sinning are over” as he embraces his “PG Disney era” of monogamy and pursuing fatherhood.

But we’re glad to see he’s making time for the occasional tasteful thirst trap!

Still, all these scantily clad Bachelor boys begs the question: will we ever see a full-blown LGBTQ+ season? (And no, Finding Prince Charming doesn’t count.)

Apparently, we might be closer than you’d think… despite the show’s hyper-hetero fanbase and history.

In light of the franchise’s massively successful senior-citizen spinoff, Variety reported that producers are “talking” about a queer edition.

“The most wonderful thing is that love is universal and so is the frustration of not finding love,” executive producer Jason Ehrlich explained. “We’d love the opportunity to tell all kinds of people’s stories.”

Siiiiigh. Until then, we’ll just have to satisfy our thirst in other ways.