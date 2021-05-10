Gay adult film star turned ex-gay men’s rights activist loses election bigly

A so-called “ex-gay” former adult film star will not be serving in the Scottish parliament after failing to win over voters.
The would-be German-born politician, Philipp Tanzer, 43, was previously known as Logan McCree. The former Raging Stallions performer’s film credits include Hotter than Hell 2 and Rear Deliveries.
Tanzer, who stopped identifying as gay when he was 32, is aligned with the far-right “men’s rights” movement and ran for the Scottish Family Party (SFP), which adamantly stands against LGBTQ inclusivity in education.
Unfortunately for Tanzer and the party, the SFP received just 1,976 votes in the local election while the Scottish National Party racked up 96,433.
Speaking on a broadcast for RT UK, Tanzer explained: “I think I am an unusual candidate for most people for a socially conservative party because I identified as gay until I was 32 and I was actually in the adult entertainment industry… I would say I’m more and more moving in a socially conservative direction.”
“We oppose sex education that focuses too much on pornography and certain sexualities. We are currently in Scotland the only party that is pro-life.”
The party explains its stance on LGBTQ education on its website, stating: “The LGBT Inclusive Education program…mandates the indoctrination of schoolchildren into a radical ideology of sexuality.
Pupils are inducted into LGBT activism from primary school, as familiar campaigning symbols and slogans are presented in lessons.”
The philosophy of gender fluidity is dangerous to young people, leading to confusion and unhelpful experimentation. Parents should have a strong voice in determining how these issues are approached in schools. Indoctrination into the fashionable philosophy of gender is not appropriate and will lead more children down a difficult road that could seriously undermine their wellbeing for the rest of their lives.”
This opinion, of course, is not shared by scores of parents and educators, who see the value first-hand in kids learning about gender and sexuality spectrums early on.
“Binary notions of gender, biology and sexual orientation exclude large swaths of human diversity. This diversity can be better understood by using spectrum-based models. Spectra make room for anyone whose experiences do not narrowly fit into binary choices such as man/woman, feminine/masculine or straight/gay,” writes Joel Baum & Kim Westheimer of Learning For Justice.
11 Comments
Cam
So another fool who went down a hole of drugs and whatever else and now wants to force his baggage on everyone else.
rural queer socialist
Thoughts for discussion:
a.
It is likely far better to run as a ‘porn actor’ than an ‘ex-porn’ actor.
b.
Ain’t it hypocritical to announce that you are a good candidate for everyone in society, including all the diversity of society AND that you support cutting apart innocent unborn human beings with observable human bodies (in the Second and Third Trimesters) without their consent, and not even euthanizing them before cutting them apart?
c.
If ‘BLM’ don’t unborn Black Lives Matter?
Goforit
I certainly do not support or agree with anything that this person or his party espouse. However, it would be nice if you could read or at least comprehend what you read before trying to cram your off topic views down everybody else’s throat.
Derek Northcutt
Voting for him would be like voting for Bruce Jenner for governor of California, (I call him “Bruce” until he starts using his “Caitlyn” voice).
SPEEDOSWIMMER
He’s a delusi0nal m0r0n.
James
THE MORON IS COMPLETELY NUTS.
Donston
I mean, I don’t like the idea of preaching identities to children. But I do feel kids need to be aware of the variety of the human population and the variance of sexuality, gender and the orientation spectrum. I do feel like identity pressures and the desire to fit into sociological spheres or fit out from them can be damaging. But he’s clearly not interested in that type of nuanced discussion or stance.
Furthermore, didn’t this dude say he didn’t come out as “gay” until his early 30s? Now, he’s saying he stopped identifying as “gay” in his early 30s. And I’m pretty sure he claimed a “bi” identity for some years in there as well. He has also lied about the various Tweets that he’s deleted which were aggressively homophobic and anti-gay (I recall one of them was he’s not “gay” because he’s not a Lady Gaga fan or some dumb shit). I also don’t recall him ever saying that he no longer hooks up with dudes. He likely still does, just recents non hetero commitments, resents people who are unabashedly gay/queer identifying and resents women. He can’t even feign being a decent politician and keep up with any of his lies and alterations to his narrative.
The guy has likely dealt with an array of things: childhood traumas, mental health struggles, toxic masculinity, homophobia, internalized homophobia, feeling ostracized from society, a persistent damaged ego, queer inferiority complexes, fluidity or contradictions as far as where he’s been in the gender, romantic, sexual, affection, emotional investment, commitment spectrum. While of course, he hasn’t handled any of this maturely. Instead, he chooses to hate others and look to suppress others because of his own issues and ego.
It’d be nice for sites like this to stop giving these types of people attention and platforms. And yes, posting articles like this does assist in helping them build a platform and or at the very least it gives the attention that they desperately seek.
LAtvGuy
I was always fascinated by the tattoos on his ding dong. Ouch.
HaguePeter
If he is so anti-LGBTI+, why is his gay porn website still online?
Donston
Because he’s probably still mostly depending on self-hating “queers” and closet cases for money and hook-ups. He also claims to be anti porn. So, unless he doesn’t own that site it should have been down.
Like many of his ilk, the dude doesn’t seem to have any real convictions and at this point seems mostly driven by trauma, resentments and regret.
LumpyPillows
While I think the whole gender fluidity and non-binary stuff are overblown and are just a description of people trying to find themselves, I sure don’t see it as a danger, except to my nerves. To base a political run on opposition to something that is none of your business, especially after living a life of experimentation in front of a camera, seems hypocritical and dimwitted. Clearly this person has made a lot of mistakes on his journey to being an a-hole.