Are gay, erotic robot companions the future of equality?

An American adult toy company has unveiled what it deems the boyfriend of the future: life-sized sex dolls designed as adult companions.

Last month, the company RealDoll unveiled the prototype for “Henry,” a sex robot aimed as breaching the LGBTQ market. Henry comes equipped with artificial intelligence, and a fully-functioning penis strong enough to “lift trucks.”

The UK website Daily Star reports that when Henry finally comes to market, he will be able to carry on conversations, have orgasms, develop personalities, and, of course, have sex with his owner. Buyers will also be able to set the robot’s sexual preference.

“Not only do we need to create a different gender, we also need to create a sexual preference in the profile – and this would be something that would also propagate to the female platform as well,” said Matt McMullen, CEO of RealDoll.

For Karen Lancaster, a philosophy student at Nottingham University, the introduction of Henry and similar sex bots signal a step forward a more equitable future for LGBTQ people.

“I think that having LGBT+ sex robots are an important step towards equality, as sexbots have previously mainly been heterosexual,” she said. “I think sex robots will become more commonplace and accepted among all communities, but until there are dramatic improvements in AI, sexbots will not be a good replacement for a human-human relationship for most people – of any sexual orientation.”

We’re not so sure. RealDoll currently prices its erotic companions at between $6,000-7,000 each. That also doesn’t figure in energy costs to keep them primed and ready for action.

Furthermore, anyone who has seen The Matrix, AI: Artificial Intelligence or Blade Runner might think twice about a semi-sentient companion used as a sex object.

RealDoll has yet to announce a tentative release date for Henry, as programming a gay AI apparently still poses several hurdles.