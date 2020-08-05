Lily Wachowski just made a huge revelation about ‘The Matrix’

“I’m glad people are talking about The Matrix movies with a trans narrative. I love that’s how meaningful those movies are to trans people. People come up to me and say ‘Those movies saved my life’… I’m glad that it has gotten out that [a trans metaphor] was the original intention. But the world wasn’t quite ready, at a corporate level–the corporate world wasn’t ready for it. When you make movies it’s this public art form. I think any kind of art that you put out into the universe, there’s a letting-go process, because it’s entering into public dialogue. I like that – that there’s an evolution process that we as human beings engage in art in a non-linear way. That we can always talk about something in new ways and in new light…I think in our transness and queerness, we were always trying to, like, incorporate as many things as possible.” Filmmaker Lily Wachowski, co-creator of ‘The Matrix’ series, discussing how her own transgender identity influenced the film. She and her sister, Lana, have both come out as transgender in the 20 year since the original film’s release