Gay men are sharing their “twink evolutions” on Twitter

This just in: The latest social media trend appears to be men sharing their “twink evolutions” on Twitter.

We’re not sure exactly where it started but Scottish adult entertainer Connor Wolfe posted on April 21, “Show me your twink evolution,” and it seems to have sprung from there.

Show me your twink evolution?? *pokemon reference* pic.twitter.com/IyAKWC2jj2 — 35% OFF JFF (Link in Bio) – Connor Wolfe (@connorwolfexxx) April 21, 2023

Others have been quick to share their own throwback images.

Here’s British sexual health campaigner Matthew Hodson, aged 18 in 1986, and 55 today…

Check out more below…

Par contre on ne critique pas le style de l’époque ? https://t.co/fEBJVDQ3nW pic.twitter.com/o6vX4emChm — CylEtMoi (@cyletmoi) April 24, 2023

Show me your twink evolution https://t.co/gSziHULfvD pic.twitter.com/Wo1gd4Iny9 — Roger Johnson for Pop News (@jamiewhalley) April 23, 2023