Gay men are sharing their “twink evolutions” on Twitter

This just in: The latest social media trend appears to be men sharing their “twink evolutions” on Twitter.
We’re not sure exactly where it started but Scottish adult entertainer Connor Wolfe posted on April 21, “Show me your twink evolution,” and it seems to have sprung from there.
Others have been quick to share their own throwback images.
Here’s British sexual health campaigner Matthew Hodson, aged 18 in 1986, and 55 today…
Check out more below…
April 22, 2023
Show me your twink evolution pic.twitter.com/rl9eRnO8Xb— Ça Va Thon👑 (@Ailton30697448) April 23, 2023
3 Comments
ciasteczek
some people clearly didnt understand the assignment. 30 year old “twink”?? seriously??
Terrycloth
One guy changed color
DBMC
If only I wasn’t avoiding twitter.