throwback time

Gay men are sharing their “twink evolutions” on Twitter

By
Matthew Hodson shows his twink evolution
Matthew Hodson aged 18, and 55 (Photo: Twitter)

This just in: The latest social media trend appears to be men sharing their “twink evolutions” on Twitter.

We’re not sure exactly where it started but Scottish adult entertainer Connor Wolfe posted on April 21, “Show me your twink evolution,” and it seems to have sprung from there.

Others have been quick to share their own throwback images.

Here’s British sexual health campaigner Matthew Hodson, aged 18 in 1986, and 55 today…

Check out more below…

