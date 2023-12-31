Gay men reveal their 2023 hookup tallies—and the sky’s the limit

It’s been a busy year for some gay guys, according to an informal poll on Reddit.
In a recent thread on r/AskGayMen, one user asked others how many hookups they’ve had this year—specifically, how many times they performed oral sex.
Or, in the words of that Reddit pollster, “How many d*cks have been in your mouth in 2023?”
Some respondents said zero, some gave four-digit tallies—no slut-shaming, folks!—and one user predicted that straight people “would literally explode” if they read the Reddit thread.
Here’s a sampling of the jaw-dropping answers…
“Not enough.”
“Zero. Looking to lose my virginity and everything next year, hopefully.”
“Absolutely none, and I’m fine with it, lol.”
“One, but a lot of times.”
“One fantastic one. My fave.”
“Just my husband’s.”
“If the same one is counted, many times … at least 365. If not, just one.”
“Four, and one was today. First year as a c*cksucker.”
“It was the year of my first time, and I had 10 d*cks.”
“Nineteen. Looking for one more so it’s an even number.”
“Is ‘not enough’ a sufficient answer? Jk, lol. Who keeps track of these things? Minimum of 20 if we aren’t counting the same guys multiple times.”
“A lot, but not the one I wanted.”
“It’s been a slow year, so maybe about 40.”
“I don’t know the exact number, but I’ve probably sucked at least 50 this year.”
“I have an app that tracks how many times I gave head, and it says 72 times but not how often it was the same c*ck.”
“At least 80, but probably more like 100, haha. Did a lot of traveling.”
“I’m trying to beat 100 by the end of the year.”
“I have two or three d*cks a week in my mouth every week. So that’s [between] 100 and 150… And they’re not all different, of course. Sometimes I see the same man more than once.”
“A couple hundred? That averages to about 16 a month. That seems reasonable.”
“Maybe 50 a week for 50 weeks (so far), so about 2,500. … A lot of cruising, especially [in] video booth stores during the lunch and evening rush times.”
“I’m not sure I can count that high.”
