Gay people are a good reason to allow first cousins to marry, says GOP Rep.

Tennessee lawmakers passed legislation yesterday that prohibits biological first cousins from marrying. However, the law met with resistance from some in the state house.
Republican Rep. Gino Bulso objected as lawmakers discussed the law. One set of Bulso’s own grandparents were first cousins. Because of this, Bulso previously said that if the proposed law existed in olden days, “I would not be here.”
Bulso wanted to add a proposal that would allow cousins to marry if they first received genetic counseling first.
Politics, but make it gay!
Stay woke with our briefing while staying informed on all things LGBTQ+ entertainment, life, and more!
It’s known that if biological family members procreate together, there is an increased risk of genetic defects in the resulting offspring.
Bulso went on to sugges that banning first cousins from marrying might go against the US Supreme Court case on Obergefell. He suggested that as two same-sex cousins couldn’t biologically have a child, it was discriminatory to ban them from marrying.
“Unless anyone in this body can articulate a compelling interest to deny a male first cousin from marrying a male first cousin, this bill demonstrably violates Obergefell and we should vote it down,” Bulso said.
Pride flag ban
Before you think that Bulso is an LGBTQ+ ally, it’s worth noting he traditionally votes against advances in gay rights. In fact, even in the current session, he introduced legislation to ban Pride flags flying in schools and classrooms.
Introducing that particular legislation, he said in January, “You know, 50 years ago we had a consensus on what marriage is; we don’t have that anymore. One hundred years ago, we had a consensus on sexual morality; I don’t think we have that anymore. So the values that I think most parents want their children exposed to are the ones that were in existence at the time that our country was founded.”
Lawmakers approved Bulso’s flag-ban legislation.
Related:
Tennessee GOP Lt. Gov has “no intention of stopping” his flaming admiration for young Insta-twink
His spokespeople say there’s nothing “sinister” about him interacting with constituents.
Lawmakers act with disbelief
As Bulso gave his speech on allowing first cousins to marry, Democrat Rep. Antonio Parkinson was captured nearby shaking his head in belief.
Do yourself a favor and watch @TNRepParkinson’s facial expressions as @GinoBulso fought (unsuccessfully) to save first cousin marriage in Tennessee 👇🏽🤦🏾♂️ pic.twitter.com/mRVexE879u— The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) April 11, 2024
Parkinson later told reporters outside the chamber Bulso’s attempt to save first-cousin marriage was “ballsy”.
JUST NOW — @TNRepParkinson on @GinoBulso fighting to save first cousin marriage: “That was ballsy… Bulso’s gonna break the Internet again.” pic.twitter.com/dULtoZCw0r— The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) April 11, 2024
Another Democratic to slam Bulso’s move was Rep. Gloria Johnson.
“I apologize for these extremists. It’s a lovely state, but these guys who fool folks into thinking they will lead with integrity – instead they are ridiculous,” she said on X.
His grandparents moved to TN from Ohio because they were cousins and couldn’t get married there…so they came to TN.🙄— Rep. Gloria Johnson (@VoteGloriaJ) April 11, 2024
Bulso’s proposed amendment was tabled during the debate. Lawmakers then overwhelmingly passed the legislation, with only Bulso and another Republican, Monty Fritts, objecting. The legislation has already passed in the Senate and it’s now up to Governor Bill Lee to sign.
Our condolences to any gay cousins hoping to get hitched in Tennessee.
Related:
City tries to ban Pride events, gets slapped with $500,000 fine instead
The Tennessee town of Murfreesboro tried to ban public displays of “homosexuality”.
Anti-gay MAGA candidate trolled with photo of her husband dancing in a speedo at… Pride??
Meet the charming Gabrielle Hanson.
5 Comments
dbmcvey
Really weird.
Chrisk
This is what passes for Republican humor. He’s not for first Cousin marriage anymore then SSM. The argument is laughable and he knows it.
Some guy was trying the same thing about his legal right to marry his lawnmower a few years back. Same comparisons.
I’m glad Tennessee doesn’t have any real issues so that they can be free to spend their time on this.
abfab
Marry the mower. And remember, boy, you’re the bottom.
abfab
In 1965, the Tennessee General Assembly adopted as the state’s official slogan, “Tennessee—America at Its Best.”
abfab
Mountain Dew was invented in Knoxville in the 1930s as a new drink to mix with whiskey. Sounds delicious.