Gays name the “40 and older” male celebs they find incredibly attractive

By

When a Reddit user put out an all-call for “incredibly attractive” celebrities over age 40 in the r/AskGayMen subreddit, commenters had no trouble nominating hotties that have aged like fine wine…

…especially because many of those commenters are only attracted to 40-and-over gents. “I mean, is there anyone even hot under 40 anymore?” one person wrote. “It seems that 40 is the gateway to most men’s hottest phase.”

Another person wrote, “Guys under 40 are cute at best, lol.”

And a third commenter quipped, “Struggles in millennial to think of a celebrity under 40…”

Here are some of the “older” celebs that have these queer Redditors the most starstruck, arranged by age, along with the comments singing their praises.

Jamie Dornan, 41

Jamie Dornan GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

“Jamie Dornan, a.k.a. the most gorgeous man to ever walk on this planet.”

Jake Gyllenhaal, 43

Brace Yourself Jake Gyllenhaal GIF by RoadHouseMovie - Find & Share on GIPHY

“Jake Gyllenhaal now and then. Preferably when his hair is short / beard trimmed.”

Joseph Gordon-Levitt, 43

Joseph Gordon Levitt GIF by NETFLIX - Find & Share on GIPHY

“One of my first celebrity crushes was Joseph Gordon-Levitt when he starred in 3rd Rock From The Sun (he’s just a year older than I am), and he’s kept up well and keeps being a handsome guy.”

Sterling K. Brown, 47

Sterling K Brown Randall GIF by This Is Us - Find & Share on GIPHY

“I’ve got a thing for Sterling K. Brown.”

Pedro Pascal, 48

Watching You Pedro Pascal GIF by The Academy Awards - Find & Share on GIPHY

“He is in Vancouver filming The Last of Us Season 2, and my partner is on a mission for us to find him and get a selfie.”

Wentworth Miller, 51

Michael Scofield Fox GIF by Prison Break - Find & Share on GIPHY

“It’s not just his looks that have me weak; it’s the way he speaks during interviews. His soft yet sincere intonation is mesmerizing.”

Ricky Martin, 52

“Ricky Martin is the blueprint.”

Jack Black, 54

Assure Jack Black GIF by ABC Network - Find & Share on GIPHY

“Jack Black is another one I’d guzzle.”

Frank Grillo, 58

Season 3 Alvey Kulina GIF by Kingdom on Audience - Find & Share on GIPHY

“Frank Grillo , dude is 50 plus and hot daddy.”

Keanu Reeves, 59

Love You GIF by Sky - Find & Share on GIPHY

“Keanu Reeves for being an outstanding gentleman. … Kindness is sexy.”

Steve Carell, 61

Irresistible GIF by Focus Features - Find & Share on GIPHY

“Steve Carell could bust it wide open.”

Tom Ford, 62

Tom Ford Cfda Awards 2019 GIF by CFDA - Find & Share on GIPHY

“Tom Ford for being a sexy gay icon.”

Christopher Meloni, 63

Christopher Meloni Nbc GIF by Law & Order - Find & Share on GIPHY

“I’d let him do unspeakable things.”

Bryan Cranston, 67

Breaking Bad Reaction GIF - Find & Share on GIPHY

“Bryan Cranston is the reason for me being in this subreddit, lol.”

Kevin Costner, 69

Kevin Costner Paramountnetwork GIF by Yellowstone - Find & Share on GIPHY

“Kevin Costner still looks daddy AF.”

Ernie Hudson, 78

“Ernie Hudson is THEE granddaddy.”

…and Christopher Walken, 80

Christopher Walken Hello GIF by Amazon Prime Video - Find & Share on GIPHY

“His talent, humor and legendary accent make him the most attractive male celebrity. He is suave and cool and a great dancer.”

Who is your favorite “40 and older” male celebrity? Tell us in the comments below…

