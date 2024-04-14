Gays name the “40 and older” male celebs they find incredibly attractive

When a Reddit user put out an all-call for “incredibly attractive” celebrities over age 40 in the r/AskGayMen subreddit, commenters had no trouble nominating hotties that have aged like fine wine…

…especially because many of those commenters are only attracted to 40-and-over gents. “I mean, is there anyone even hot under 40 anymore?” one person wrote. “It seems that 40 is the gateway to most men’s hottest phase.”

Another person wrote, “Guys under 40 are cute at best, lol.”

And a third commenter quipped, “Struggles in millennial to think of a celebrity under 40…”

Here are some of the “older” celebs that have these queer Redditors the most starstruck, arranged by age, along with the comments singing their praises.

Jamie Dornan, 41

“Jamie Dornan, a.k.a. the most gorgeous man to ever walk on this planet.”

Jake Gyllenhaal, 43

“Jake Gyllenhaal now and then. Preferably when his hair is short / beard trimmed.”

Joseph Gordon-Levitt, 43

“One of my first celebrity crushes was Joseph Gordon-Levitt when he starred in 3rd Rock From The Sun (he’s just a year older than I am), and he’s kept up well and keeps being a handsome guy.”

Sterling K. Brown, 47

“I’ve got a thing for Sterling K. Brown.”

Pedro Pascal, 48

“He is in Vancouver filming The Last of Us Season 2, and my partner is on a mission for us to find him and get a selfie.”

Wentworth Miller, 51

“It’s not just his looks that have me weak; it’s the way he speaks during interviews. His soft yet sincere intonation is mesmerizing.”

Ricky Martin, 52

Watching Palm Royale for the plot



The plot: pic.twitter.com/ljQYUAHUIT — Nick (@n1ckxxvi) April 3, 2024

“Ricky Martin is the blueprint.”

Jack Black, 54

“Jack Black is another one I’d guzzle.”

Frank Grillo, 58

“Frank Grillo , dude is 50 plus and hot daddy.”

Keanu Reeves, 59

“Keanu Reeves for being an outstanding gentleman. … Kindness is sexy.”

Steve Carell, 61

“Steve Carell could bust it wide open.”

Tom Ford, 62

“Tom Ford for being a sexy gay icon.”

Christopher Meloni, 63

“I’d let him do unspeakable things.”

Bryan Cranston, 67

“Bryan Cranston is the reason for me being in this subreddit, lol.”

Kevin Costner, 69

“Kevin Costner still looks daddy AF.”

Ernie Hudson, 78

Can we all take a minute to appreciate how amazing Ernie Hudson looks? The guy is 78. pic.twitter.com/5ipJILroG8 — VinnieHarris94 (@Harris94Vinnie) March 27, 2024

“Ernie Hudson is THEE granddaddy.”

…and Christopher Walken, 80

“His talent, humor and legendary accent make him the most attractive male celebrity. He is suave and cool and a great dancer.”

Who is your favorite “40 and older” male celebrity? Tell us in the comments below…