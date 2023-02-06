Geek out with these 10 authors nominated for Best Read in the 2023 Queerties

It’s Queerties season and we’re celebrating the LGBTQ+ community’s brightest stars, tastemakers, storytellers, and innovators for the eleventh year in a row. Don’t miss your chance to vote for your faves!

From binary-busting superstars topping to the music charts, to brave notables who shook up mainstream America with their coming out stories, to more LGBTQ+ books, TV shows, and movies than ever before, queer representation is at an all-time high.

Voting for the 2023 Queerties is officially open.

Among this year’s nominees are ten talented authors who published books in the last year. Scroll down to learn more about each of them and, remember, voting runs through February 21. You can vote once per day per device in each category. Winners will be announced live at a special reception in Los Angeles on February 28 and on Queerty the following morning. Use hashtag #Queerties to share your votes and help promote your favorites.

Just By Looking At Him by Ryan O’Connell

The Queer As Folk actor’s hilarious debut novel was just optioned for a movie by Greg Berlanti‘s production company. The upcoming film will star both O’Connell and fellow Queerties nominee Jim Parsons.

The One You Want To Marry by Sophie Santos

Comic Sophie Santos’ hilarious memoir will have you ROTFLOL with her anecdotes about growing up as tomboy misfit, to becoming a hormone-crazed beauty queen, to turning into a southern sorority girl, among other personalities.

You Gotta Be You by Brandon Kyle Goodman

The Black, queer, nonbinary writer and actor’s take on finding self-love made Audible’s Best of 2022 list and is a must-read (or listen!) for anyone seeking good advice and a good laugh.

Working Girls by Trixie and Katya

Bestselling co-authors Trixie and Katya are at it again with another guide to life. This time, they’re serving up all sorts of useful tips on how to approach your womanhood professionally.

Daughters of the New Year by E.M. Tran

Three sisters, one of them queer, encounter strange glimpses of long-buried secrets from Vietnamese ancestors they never knew in E.M. Tran’s spellbinding debut novel.

Miss Memory Lane by Colton Haynes

A brutally honest and moving memoir of lust, abuse, addiction, stardom, and redemption from the Arrow and Teen Wolf actor.

The You Kind of Kind by Nina West

How could we not include Nina West’s magical adventure to help kids discover all the kindness in the world. Go big! Be kind! Be you!

This Time For Me by Alexandra Billings

The iconic performer and all-around-amazing human being shares her incredible story in this emotional, funny, and truly fabulous memoir.

My Government Means To Kill Me by Rasheed Newsom

The stunning debut novel from television the writer/producer of The Chi and Bel-Air tells a fierce and riveting queer coming-of-age story of a young, gay, Black man in 1980s New York City.