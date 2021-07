Go-Go geek Jayk Knight bets his pants (and more) on Stump n’ Strip

Jayk Knight is best known for shaking his ample assets on the go-go boxes of WeHo or strutting around Comic Con cosplaying as crimefighting cutie Nightwing.

But this week, he tests his gay geek cred in Stump n’ Strip, the trivia game where wrong answers cost you your pants… and much more.

See Jayk flaunt his knowledge of X-Men, Final Fantasy, He-Man, and more.

Will he win or will he get naked? You can check it out on Geek Chic This Week.