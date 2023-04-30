Going gay for the crosswalk, Gus Kenworthy’s game face, & Tiffany Pollard’s queer moment

Relive the 1993 March on Washington for LGBTQ+ rights through 25 striking images, then catch up on the latest from Gay TikTok:
Dwyane Wade left Florida.
@pinknews Following recent anti-LGBT+ legislation in #Florida, #DwyaneWade relocated his family from the state. During an interview on “Headliners” with #RachelNichols, the former #MiamiHeat star criticized Florida politicians who claim to be fans of him yet pass policies that negatively impact his family. Wade, who has a #transgender daughter named #Zaya, emphasized that he has to make decisions for his family, not just for himself. Although he misses the tax benefits of Florida, he knows that his family would not feel accepted or comfortable there. Both Wade and his wife, #GabrielleUnion, have been vocal about their support for Zaya and the #LGBTQcommunity. #zayawade #transrightsarehumanrights #translivesmatter #queernews ♬ Stories 2 – Danilo Stankovic
Tatyana Bryk crossed the street.
@tatyana_brykFeel the rainbow 🌈♬ original sound – tatyana_bryk
Gus Kenworthy picked correctly.
@guskenworthy34♬ original sound – guskenworthy
The GOP switched positions.
@nycgaydad Thank you, @rupublicans and @obscuriousmind for this brillianf post 😂 #Rupublicans #transrights #dragqueens ♬ original sound – Jose Rolon
Disney dressed everyone in rainbow.
@joshhelfgott BRB SOBBING🥺😭 SEE YOU THERE🏳️🌈 #lgbtq #disney ♬ Epic Inspiration – DM Production
Tiffany “New York” Pollard came out as queer.
@frootuk #tiffanypollard did not stutter #lgbtqia #hothaus ♬ original sound – FROOT TV
Georgina Beyer, the world’s first openly transgender mayor, passed away.
@jordan_rivers.nz RIP Georgina Beyer. She was the worlds first openly trans member of Parliament. A true power house of Mana and an inspiration. ##Politics##History##NewZealand##NZ##Trans##Transgender##news##aotearoa #P#PoliticianP#Parliamentlg#lgbtqg#lgbt🏳️🌈a#rainbowcommunitye#wellingtonr#pridea#manaa#maorin#Indigenous ♬ original sound – Jordan Rivers
Trav reported on Hollywood’s original gay sugar baby.
@queerency Harrison Post was a gay Jewish socialite in 1920s Hollywood. He was the lover and heir to the fortune of philanthropist William Andrews Clark, Jr. But upon Clark’s death, Post would find himself under guardianship in a fight fkr hos fortune—and life. #greenscreen #lgbt #queertiktok #gaytiktok #wlw #lesbiansoftiktok #lgbtqhistory ♬ original sound – queerency
The cast of The L Word made it to The White House.
@queerty In celebration of #lesbianvisibilityweek, the cast of The #lword were joined with out White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre to kick off yesterday’s press briefing. #lesbiantiktok #lgbtq ♬ original sound – Queerty*
And Lizzo brought out the queens.
@queerty Lizzo is joined by drag queens on stage during #tennessee performance. #lizzo #dragqueens #lgbtq ♬ original sound – Queerty*