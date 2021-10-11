GOP’s Allen West hospitalized with Covid, still ranting against vaccine mandates

The notoriously rightwing Republican candidate for Governor of Texas, Allen West, is currently in hospital undergoing treatment for Covid-19. Unfortunately, the experience has not changed his views. From his hospital bed, he has taken the opportunity to rant further against vaccine mandates.

On Twitter on Saturday, a spokesperson revealed West and his wife were in hospital, and West was “already taking Hydroxychloroquine and Ivermectin protocols.”

West himself then took to Twitter Sunday to say, “Yesterday my wife, Angela, and I underwent monoclonal antibody infusion therapy at Advance ER in Dallas — special hat tip to the staff there for their care and professionalism. The results were immediate.”

West was not previously vaccinated against Covid-19. His wife, who had been vaccinated, has now been allowed home while he undergoes further treatment.

“As stated previously, Angela was released to go home but there were concerns of COVID-related pneumonia for me,” continued West. “My oxygen saturation levels were initially at 85; they are now between 94-96. My blood pressure is at 120/74 and my recent temperature reading was 98.7.

“I had an early morning chest x-ray, so I will get the results soon. The staff at Medical City – Plano are fantastic and they’re not forcing any harmful protocols on me, and they’re making me grits for breakfast!!!

“I can attest that, after this experience, I am even more dedicated to fighting against vaccine mandates. Instead of enriching the pockets of Big Pharma and corrupt bureaucrats and politicians, we should be advocating the monoclonal antibody infusion therapy.”

West doesn’t seem to realize that if he had been vaccinated, he might not have ended up in hospital in the first place having to undergo expensive treatment.

“Instead of jabbing Americans, and not illegal immigrants, with a dangerous shot which injects them with these spike proteins . . . guess what? I now have natural immunity and double the antibodies, and that’s science,” he continued.

“As Governor of Texas, I will vehemently crush anyone forcing vaccine mandates in the Lone Star State. There are far better protocols that individual citizens can utilize and decide for themselves.”

West told Associated Press in a brief call that he was “doing great,” and had, “No complaints. I’m just relaxing.”

West possibly acquired the virus after attending a “packed house” fundraising event in Seabrook, Texas, last week.

West is a former GOP U.S. House member representing Florida (2011-13) and the ex-chair of the Texas Republican Party (2020-21). He is now running to unseat GOP Governor Greg Abbot.

West, who has recently spoken in support of Texas becoming an independent nation, is known for his far-right views.

He has spoken out on numerous occasions against LGBTQ rights. This includes slamming the repeal of Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell in 2011, calling gay marriage “an oxymoron,” and accusing LGBTQ community of trying to “recruit” High School students. (“Here we are sitting around thinking our kids are going to school to get an academic education, when in reality they’re just lab rats in an indoctrination test tube,” he said in 2014. “The sustainable approach for the gay community — since reproduction requires outside assistance– is one of recruitment and indoctrination — right in our faces.”)