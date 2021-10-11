GOP’s Allen West hospitalized with Covid, still ranting against vaccine mandates

The notoriously rightwing Republican candidate for Governor of Texas, Allen West, is currently in hospital undergoing treatment for Covid-19. Unfortunately, the experience has not changed his views. From his hospital bed, he has taken the opportunity to rant further against vaccine mandates.
On Twitter on Saturday, a spokesperson revealed West and his wife were in hospital, and West was “already taking Hydroxychloroquine and Ivermectin protocols.”
West himself then took to Twitter Sunday to say, “Yesterday my wife, Angela, and I underwent monoclonal antibody infusion therapy at Advance ER in Dallas — special hat tip to the staff there for their care and professionalism. The results were immediate.”
West was not previously vaccinated against Covid-19. His wife, who had been vaccinated, has now been allowed home while he undergoes further treatment.
“As stated previously, Angela was released to go home but there were concerns of COVID-related pneumonia for me,” continued West. “My oxygen saturation levels were initially at 85; they are now between 94-96. My blood pressure is at 120/74 and my recent temperature reading was 98.7.
“I had an early morning chest x-ray, so I will get the results soon. The staff at Medical City – Plano are fantastic and they’re not forcing any harmful protocols on me, and they’re making me grits for breakfast!!!
“I can attest that, after this experience, I am even more dedicated to fighting against vaccine mandates. Instead of enriching the pockets of Big Pharma and corrupt bureaucrats and politicians, we should be advocating the monoclonal antibody infusion therapy.”
West doesn’t seem to realize that if he had been vaccinated, he might not have ended up in hospital in the first place having to undergo expensive treatment.
“Instead of jabbing Americans, and not illegal immigrants, with a dangerous shot which injects them with these spike proteins . . . guess what? I now have natural immunity and double the antibodies, and that’s science,” he continued.
“As Governor of Texas, I will vehemently crush anyone forcing vaccine mandates in the Lone Star State. There are far better protocols that individual citizens can utilize and decide for themselves.”
West told Associated Press in a brief call that he was “doing great,” and had, “No complaints. I’m just relaxing.”
West possibly acquired the virus after attending a “packed house” fundraising event in Seabrook, Texas, last week.
West is a former GOP U.S. House member representing Florida (2011-13) and the ex-chair of the Texas Republican Party (2020-21). He is now running to unseat GOP Governor Greg Abbot.
West, who has recently spoken in support of Texas becoming an independent nation, is known for his far-right views.
He has spoken out on numerous occasions against LGBTQ rights. This includes slamming the repeal of Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell in 2011, calling gay marriage “an oxymoron,” and accusing LGBTQ community of trying to “recruit” High School students. (“Here we are sitting around thinking our kids are going to school to get an academic education, when in reality they’re just lab rats in an indoctrination test tube,” he said in 2014. “The sustainable approach for the gay community — since reproduction requires outside assistance– is one of recruitment and indoctrination — right in our faces.”)
Vince
“I can attest that, after this experience, I am even more dedicated to fighting against vaccine mandates. Instead of enriching the pockets of Big Pharma and corrupt bureaucrats and politicians, we should be advocating the monoclonal antibody infusion therapy.”
Yes and who do you think came up with antibody Infusion Therapy? Too bad “Big Pharma” is saving your dumb ass.
ptn2719
People should be given a choice: get the vaccine or get an injection of live-culture COVID-19 Delta Variant. Wanna take chances? Let’s give you a huge dose of the virus and see how well you do.
Max
if he’s so against vaccines, a miracle of medical technology, the hospital should have just put IV bags of plain tap water into him instead of any actual medicines.
mastik8
“Instead of enriching the pockets of Big Pharma and corrupt bureaucrats and politicians, we should be advocating the monoclonal antibody infusion therapy.” Monoclonal therapy is far and away more profitable for Big Pharma than the vaccines. Not even close. In essence he just put lie to his own words.
Mister P
There’s no cure for stupid.
Kangol2
Allen West man is an imbecile, Q-anon-linked fanatic and alleged war criminal. He’s also the major challenger to Greg Abbott for the GOP nomination to become Texas’s next governor.
Democrats, how can you not band together to defeat these dangerous clowns?
Cam
West Said “”Instead of enriching the pockets of Big Pharma and corrupt bureaucrats and politicians, we should be advocating the monoclonal antibody infusion therapy.”””
Which costs $1000 a pop and the heads of the company that created it are Republican donors.
As opposed to the vaccine which is free.
Even when they are ill Republicans are still grifting.
Chrisk
He’s apparently blocking people on his twitter from commenting. It’s amazing how someone so stupid can rise up the ranks of the Republican Party.
Oh wait a minute. It actually helps him.