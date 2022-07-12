Graham Norton ties the knot to mystery man in lavish ceremony

British TV chat show host Graham Norton has reportedly got married.

The Irishman, 59, goes to great lengths to protect his private life. It wasn’t publicly known that he was in a relationship. The name of his husband has not been revealed, and it’s unknown how long they’ve been together.

Norton splits his time between London, England, and West Cork in Ireland. The Irish Examiner reveals that on Saturday, Norton held a big ceremony to mark his marriage at the historic Bantry House in West Cork. The manor house and gardens (below) overlook Bantry Bay. Norton was born in Dublin but grew up in the town.

Around 120 guests attended, with entertainment from the singer Lulu. Drag queen and LGBTQ activist Panti Bliss acted as DJ.

It’s believed that Norton and his husband may have got married before Saturday’s “blessing ceremony” with a local rector.

After the Bantry House ceremony, the celebrations continued on Sunday with a further event at marquees outside Norton’s holiday home in nearby Ahakista.

The Examiner says the local town was awash with rumors in the days leading up to the event, especially in regards to which stars might turn up. However, the event itself “was carried out with low-key military precision.”

One local told Cork Beo, “We knew Bantry House was closed for a private event, it was pretty common knowledge that it was a party for Graham and that it was to do with his marriage.

“We were hearing all sorts of names, Lady Gaga, Elton John was supposed to be singing, we’ve not seen any of them but there’s been a big buzz around Bantry.”

Norton, who has made a name for himself in recent years as an author, as well as a TV and radio host, has not commented on the reports.

Norton has had several boyfriends over the years, including a romance with Drag Race queen Kristian Seeber (Tina Burner). He split with his last partner, Andrew Smith in 2015, after a couple of years together.

In interviews in late 2015, Norton said some of his boyfriends had struggled to deal with his success and the role they played in his life.

In October of that year, he told the Daily Mail, ​​”I’m 52 and I’m single and on some level I feel like I’ve failed because by the time you’re my age, you really should be settled. But then I look at the relationships people around me have and I find myself asking, ‘Really?! That doesn’t look like winning to me.’

“I’ve reached the point that when people ask, ‘Are you single at the moment?’, I say, ‘Come on, you can drop the ‘at the moment’.’ I’m single forever.”

Speaking on the Katie Couric podcast in 2018, he went on to extol the virtues of living alone: “You have your own rules as you get older. I would prefer to live alone for the rest of my life rather than live with towels that were folded incorrectly.

It looks like Norton might have changed his mind.