This guy really should have known not to complain about Pride getting a whole month

Twitter user @acechhh only needed seven words to clap back at Elijah Schaffer, a reporter for the right-wing website The Blaze, after he complained on Twitter about “gays being celebrated for a full month while veterans only get one day.”

@acechhh responded, “Where’s my gay discount at Cracker Barrel?”

where’s my gay discount at cracker barrel https://t.co/739Rtnai7c — oatmeal influencer (@acechhh) May 23, 2021

(In case you were unaware, people with a military ID get between 20 and 30 percent off at the Cracker Barrel restaurant chain — including “any of the items in the store as well as their yummy hometown cooking” — according to Veterans Advantage. The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, meanwhile, lists hundreds of other veteran and military discounts available year-round.)

If Schaffer’s name sounds familiar, he’s the same person who wrote in a now-deleted tweet that he was “inside Nancy Pelosi’s office with the thousands of revolutionaries” who stormed the U.S. Capitol on January 6, before claiming he was merely reporting on the insurrection, per Mashable.

He also shared photos of discarded ballots from the 2018 midterm elections on Election Day 2020 in a tweet that Twitter removed, according to The New York Times.

Anyway, what say we add discounts on “yummy hometown cooking” to our so-called gay agenda?