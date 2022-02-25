Here’s where you can donate to help LGBTQ people in Ukraine

Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and the news of a reported post-invasion “kill list” that includes LGBTQ Ukrainians has members of the queer community worldwide wondering how to help those in danger. Protesters have taken to the streets of Moscow to condemn Vladimir Putin’s aggression and express their support for Ukraine, and there are increased calls to put pressure on governments globally to support the invaded nation. Those wishing to lend support to LGBTQ Ukrainians can also provide financial assistance by donating to groups working to protect them and offering support for those who make it out. The following groups are seeking donations to aid in those vital efforts…

OutRight International Action

In times of crisis #LGBTIQ people face higher risks. OutRight has launched a fundraising campaign to channel funds to groups in #Ukraine for shelter & support in nearby countries.

Stand in solidarity with Ukrainians, donate to OutRight’s fundraiser: https://t.co/3HWLPmwjRZ ??????????? pic.twitter.com/kzLLMREg8w — OutRight (@OutRightIntl) February 24, 2022

LGBTQ human rights organization OutRight International Action has launched a fundraising campaign to get funds to groups in Ukraine to provide shelter and support in neighboring countries.

“As the situation continues to unfold in Ukraine, we at OutRight have started to receive the first requests for support from LGBTIQ organizations which are preparing to receive LGBTIQ people in search of shelter, safety and security,” the group’s site reads.

“Already, people are leaving Ukraine’s capital Kyiv and the eastern part of the country for, at the moment, safer rural areas and the western parts of the country, while neighboring EU countries work to prepare shelters for an influx of displaced people.

“As we know all too well, in times of crisis, LGBTIQ people who are already marginalized face higher risks and cannot count automatically on access to humanitarian and/or social assistance.”

Donate to the fundraiser here.

Rainbow Railroad

If you’ve been watching events unfold in Ukraine and around the world, including the United States, and are concerned about LGBTQI+ persons: you are not alone. A message from our Executive Director @KimahliPowell on ongoing global situations:https://t.co/zr6p9ShLh4 — Rainbow Railroad (@RainbowRailroad) February 25, 2022

Nonprofit Rainbow Railroad is a Canadian-headquartered group helping LGBTQ people around the world escape persecution and violence, including assisting queer Chechens escape the territory amid anti-gay purges.

“The situation in Ukraine is alarming – we are concerned about the impact this conflict will have on the LGBTQI+ community in Ukraine and are preparing, in consultation with our partners in the region and around the world, how we can provide help to individuals at risk,” said Rainbow Railroad Executive Director Kimahli Powell in a statement.

Support Rainbow Railroad’s work by donating here.

Ukrainian Helsinki Human Rights Union

The Ukrainian Helsinki Human Rights Union (UHHRU) is a nonprofit group formed as an alliance of human rights organizations, the largest such initiative in Ukraine. In a statement posted to its site, the group, which works to protect human rights with various projects in the region, has called for increased international support for Ukraine.

Find more information on how to support UHHRU on its website.

Freedom House

"Russia is one of the most repressive countries in the Eurasia region when it comes to #LGBT+ rights. Further Russian occupation of Ukraine could be devastating for these communities," FH program officer Karissa Jackson tells Veronica Iglesias for @VOANews https://t.co/n6M8BnZwfZ — Freedom House (@freedomhouse) February 23, 2022

DC-headquartered research and advocacy nonprofit Freedom House has partnered with Ukrainian-based groups to support the LGBTQ community there, including UHHRU, LGBTQ rights group Fulcrum, and TERGO, a support group Fulcrum formed for parents of LGBTQ children. In a statement released prior to the invasion, the group warned Russian aggression would be a “clear violation of sovereignty, against international law, and unacceptable.”

Donate to Freedom House here.

Fulcrum

📱 Tymur Levchuk, co-founder of LGBTQ+ rights organisation Fulcrum, arrived in Lviv, close to the Polish border, early this morning with his family. “[LGBTQ+] people felt unsafe before, but now they have a much higher level of feeling unsafe,” he told us. pic.twitter.com/c60MvdUK5X — Openly 🏳️‍🌈 (@Openly) February 25, 2022

Fulcrum is an LGBTQ organization in Ukraine supporting the queer community there to achieve greater freedoms and security. According to the Thompson Reuters Foundation’s Openly, co-founder Tymur Levchuk has had to flee to Lviv, a city in western Ukraine near the Polish border.

Give to his organization through their Patreon.

Nash Mir LGBT Human Rights Center

⭕️ Andrii Kravchuk from the Nash Mir Center, which monitors anti-LGBT+ violence in #Ukraine, is thinking of leaving the capital. “My boyfriend and I already have the experience of living under shelling, and we know what will happen next,” Kravchuk said. pic.twitter.com/iMr28WElFp — Openly 🏳️‍🌈 (@Openly) February 25, 2022

The Nash Mir Center is another Ukrainian LGBTQ advocacy group, formed in the late-’90s. For decades, the organization has pushed for increased LGBTQ rights, provided aid with legal and health services for the community, and educated the public. According to Openly, Andrii Kravchuk of the Nash Mir Center and his boyfriend are considering fleeing Ukraine’s capital city of Kyiv.

Contribute to the organization’s efforts via its website.