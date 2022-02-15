Herschel Walker’s gay Black son has decided to be a voice for straight white men in America

As Herschel Walker’s campaign for the U.S. Senate in Georgia continues to spiral downward following newly surfaced information about a 2001 domestic dispute involving the retired NFLer, police, and a gun, his gay, Black, Trump-loving son has decided to be a voice for straight white men across the country.

Related: Gay Trump insurrectionist complains he can’t get a date. Go figure.

The other day, 22-year-old Christian Walker tweeted, “I hate how straight white men are mistreated in America.”

I hate how straight white men are mistreated in America. — Christian Walker (@ChristianWalk1r) February 9, 2022

It would be reasonable to think Christian was being sarcastic when he wrote this tweet, but we can assure you, he was not. Just like he wasn’t kidding last month when he told political commentator Hasan Piker that he objected to being called gay, saying, “I’m not a gay conservative. I’m a conservative who likes men.”

Related: Herschel Walker’s son says he’s not gay, he just “likes men”

More likely, Christian wrote the tweet to troll people for attention. And it worked! It received a ton of responses. Unfortunately for him, pretty much everyone saw through what he was trying to do and trolled him back. And they did a better job at it, too.

Take a look…

Why? Because you can’t be one of them? — Tizoxik (@Tizo385) February 9, 2022

Girl take a long nap — Rome Willz (@Countryfreak89) February 9, 2022

you will say anything for attention — Kurt Lingenfelter (@lostonaglobe) February 9, 2022

Especially when they get paid more, promoted more, hired more, less likely to be medically misdiagnosed. But hey… at least they get to bring their guns to schools and movie theaters. — 💋Muwah💋 (@Shellytrep) February 9, 2022

😂😂😂😂😂😂BOY!!!! — sparkle mc (@chefsparklemc) February 9, 2022

I’m doin just fine but thanks for the concern — Super Rich Kids by Frank Ocean ft.Earl Sweatshirt (@masonp0318) February 9, 2022

He’s got serious issues of self loathing. — D.R. (@iamnyc67) February 9, 2022

i’m shocked you can even SAY the word “straight” without dry heaving — Spidernek1 (@benbarek18) February 10, 2022

they won’t have sex with you! stop this clownery 😭 — alex (@alex222xxx) February 9, 2022

Gay black man feels straight white men are the ones who are mistreated.. Jesus help me this dude has lost his ever loving mind. — D.R. (@iamnyc67) February 9, 2022

In December, Christian was dragged on social media after he posted a video fueling his luxury SUV. In the video, he complained about outrageous gas prices under Joe Biden while dressed in a designer sweatshirt by Givenchy that reportedly retails for $1,300.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Christian Walker (@christianwalk1r)

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.