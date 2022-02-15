Herschel Walker’s gay Black son has decided to be a voice for straight white men in America

By
Christian Walker
Christian Walker appearing on Hasan Piker’s Twitch stream

As Herschel Walker’s campaign for the U.S. Senate in Georgia continues to spiral downward following newly surfaced information about a 2001 domestic dispute involving the retired NFLer, police, and a gun, his gay, Black, Trump-loving son has decided to be a voice for straight white men across the country.

The other day, 22-year-old Christian Walker tweeted, “I hate how straight white men are mistreated in America.”

 

It would be reasonable to think Christian was being sarcastic when he wrote this tweet, but we can assure you, he was not. Just like he wasn’t kidding last month when he told political commentator Hasan Piker that he objected to being called gay, saying, “I’m not a gay conservative. I’m a conservative who likes men.”

More likely, Christian wrote the tweet to troll people for attention. And it worked! It received a ton of responses. Unfortunately for him, pretty much everyone saw through what he was trying to do and trolled him back. And they did a better job at it, too.

Take a look…

In December, Christian was dragged on social media after he posted a video fueling his luxury SUV. In the video, he complained about outrageous gas prices under Joe Biden while dressed in a designer sweatshirt by Givenchy that reportedly retails for $1,300.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Christian Walker (@christianwalk1r)

