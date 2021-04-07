Homophobic wrester with gay-for-pay past has resorted to selling $20 autographs to make ends meet

Once upon a time, Lars Sullivan was one of the biggest stars in the WWE, raking in $500,000 a year to prance around the ring in little red shorts. But after a series of back-to-back scandals, including a gay-for-pay adult video leak, he has now resorted to peddling autographs at a memorabilia store at a strip mall in Queens, New York to make ends meet.

The Wrestling Universe Store, located between a Dollar Tree and a barber shop, just announced that Sullivan will be stopping by for two hours on May 8 to greet fans and sign autographs. It will be his first public appearance since being let go from the WWE in January for purportedly not showing up for tapings.

Fans can snap a selfie with Sullivan for $20, or have him autograph one item (but only one!) for $20. Big spenders can buy a combo pack, which includes a photo and an autograph, for $30. And any additional autographs are $15.

The event page also notes: “SORRY but no refunds on tickets if the talent appears at the event.”

In addition to his little meet-and-greet, Sullivan has launched a Cameo account under his real name, Dylan Miley, where he makes personalized videos for $40 and sends DMs for $9.99.

In 2019, Sullivan was exposed for posting dozens of racist, sexist, and homophobic remarks on an online message board at BodyBuilding.com over a seven year period. The posts included attacks against drag queens, “manly” women, feminine guys, and closeted men.

Shortly after the posts resurfaced, so did an old clip of Sullivan appearing as “Mitch Bennett” in a Randy Blue film. Viewers quickly identified Sullivan by the tattoo on his arm. You can see a work-friendly preview of that here–Sullivan is on the left:

Peddling autographs for $20 is a far, far cry from the half a mil 32-year-old Sullivan used to make just a couple of years ago, but we suppose a guy’s gotta eat, especially when he’s 6’3 and weighs 330 pounds.

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.